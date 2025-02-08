News
MICT vs SEC Dream11 Prediction: MI Cape Town have an amazing depth, with every base covered, so they should win.
fantasy-cricket
Last updated: February 8, 2025

MICT vs SEC Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Final Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
MICT vs SEC Dream11 Prediction: MI Cape Town have an amazing depth, with every base covered, so they should win.

MI Cape Town will play against Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the final of SA20 in Johannesburg. Both teams won their last games.

In their previous match, MI Cape Town defeated Paarl Royals by a 39-run margin. They were clinical in all the departments and stormed into the final with a bang.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Eastern Cape continued peaking at the right time and defeated Paarl Royals in Qualifier 2 to enter their third consecutive final. They chased down a tricky 176-run target brilliantly and never looked in any trouble with the willow.

MICT vs SEC: Probable Playing XIs

MI Cape Town: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Dewald Brevis, Sediqullah Atal, George Linde, Delano Potgieter, Corbin Bosch, Rashid Khan (c), Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Tony de Zorzi, David Bedingham, Jordan Hermann, Aiden Markram (c), Tom Abell, Tristan Stubbs (wk), Marco Jansen, Craig Overton, Liam Dawson, Ottniel Baartman, Richard Gleeson

MICT vs SEC: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches in Johannesburg have generally been good for shot-making, with some new-ball help for pacers. Expect another similar deck for this game. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 165 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 28°C, with mostly cloudy, is forecast.

Also Read:

Top Player Picks for MICT vs SEC Dream11 Prediction

Rassie van der Dussen (MICT):

  • Rassie van der Dussen has been among the most consistent batters in this tournament. He can score big again.
  • Rassie van der Dussen has 1411 runs at an average of 40.31 and a strike rate of 141.10 in 45 innings in Johannesburg. He also has nine fifties and a century here.

Kagiso Rabada (MICT):

  • Kagiso Rabada will get ample help in Johannesburg. He can snare a few wickets.
  • Kagiso Rabada has 23 wickets at an average of 24.26 and a strike rate of 18.82 in 20 innings in Johannesburg. He also has a four-wicket haul here.

David Bedingham (SEC):

  • David Bedingham will open the innings. He can exploit the powerplay overs and score big.
  • David Bedingham’s last five scores: 9, 27, 11, 45 & 48.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for MICT vs SEC Dream11 Prediction

Ryan Rickelton (MICT):

  • Ryan Rickelton will open the innings. He has been in fabulous form this season.
  • Ryan Rickelton’s previous five scores: 44, 22, 59*, 63 & 18.

George Linde (MICT):

  • George Linde is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.
  • George Linde has 231 runs at an average of 28.87 and a strike rate of 138.32 in 13 innings in Johannesburg. He also has 20 wickets at an average of 17.30 and a strike rate of 14.15 in 14 innings here.

Marco Jansen (SEC):

  • Marco Jansen is the most popular captaincy option for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.
  • Marco Jansen’s last five scores: 23, 5, 7, 22 & 11*. Marco Jansen’s previous five figures: 1/43, 1/31, 3/22, 0/25 & 0/25.

MICT vs SEC Player to Avoid

Sediqullah Atal (MICT):

  • Sediqullah Atal might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for MICT vs SEC Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for MICT vs SEC Dream11 Prediction

MICT vs SEC Dream11 Prediction

This will be the first final for MI Cape Town, while Sunrisers Eastern Cape know how to play at this stage. Still, MI Cape Town have an amazing depth, with every base covered. Expect MICT to clinch the title.

