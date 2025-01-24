MIE vs ADKR Dream11 Prediction Today, ILT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 17 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The match no. 17 of the ILT20 2024/25 will witness MI Emirates and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders locking horns at Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Both teams have played five games each in the competition, with MI Emirates claiming six points and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders sitting with four. The two teams faced each other on Tuesday at this same venue, with MI Emirates coming out on top by 28 runs.

Romario Shepherd was the player of the match for his 38* off 13 with the bat followed by 2 for 14 with the ball. Nicholas Pooran also made 49 off 26 while Andre Russell fought for the Knight Riders with 37* off 23.

MIE vs ADKR: Probable Playing XIs

MI Emirates: Muhammad Waseem, Kusal Perera, Tom Banton, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Kieron Pollard, Dan Mousley, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Waqar Salamkhein, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Zahoor Khan

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Kyle Mayers, Andries Gous, Joe Clarke, Michael Pepper (wk), Alishan Sharafu, Andre Russell, Laurie Evans, Jason Holder, Sunil Narine (c), David Willey, Ibrar Ahmad, Ali Khan

MIE vs ADKR: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches in Abu Dhabi have been good for batting so far with the average first innings score of 174 from four games. In all four games, the team winning the toss opted to chase. With dew being a threat, expect the trend to continue.

The weather should be clear for this match with no threat of rain. The temperature is likely to be around 19 to 23 degree Celsius.

Top Player Picks for MIE vs ADKR Dream11 Prediction

Tom Banton (MIE)

Tom Banton has smashed 74 and 102 not-out in two of the innings.

Batting in the top three, Banton remains a good fantasy pick.

Kyle Mayers (ADKR)

Kyle Mayers is a top fantasy option due to his all-round ability.

He has made 85 runs in five games and snared three wickets.

Kusal Perera (MIE)

Kusal Perera has scored 33, 56* and 23 in the last three games.

He has 464 runs in the ILT20 at an average of 33 and strike rate of 147.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for MIE vs ADKR Dream11 Prediction

Nicholas Pooran (MIE)

Nicholas Pooran has scored 184 runs in the season at 46 average and 173 strike rate.

Pooran has 893 runs in the ILT20 at an average of 49.61 and strike rate of 158.

Jason Holder (ADKR)

Jason Holder has taken 10 wickets in the tournament at an economy of 7.10.

He can hit the ball long and has made 49 runs off 24 balls in the season.

Fazalhaq Farooqi (MIE)

The left-arm pacer has picked 12 wickets in the tournament at an economy of 7.10.

Fazalhaq Farooqi has 41 scalps from 23 innings at a strike rate of 12.3.

MIE vs ADKR Player to Avoid

Laurie Evans (ADKR)

Laurie Evans has scored 56 runs in four innings at a strike rate of under 95.

MIE vs ADKR Differential Pick

Muhammad Waseem (MIE)

Muhammad Waseem hit 38 off 35 in the last game and is picked by 22% fantasy players.

Grand League Team for MIE vs ADKR Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for MIE vs ADKR Dream11 Prediction

MIE vs ADKR Dream11 Prediction

MI Emirates hold an edge over Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, having won all three games since last year. They have a more in-form batting line-up, including Nicholas Pooran, Muhammad Waseem, Kusal Perera, Tom Banton, Kieron Pollard, and Romario Shepherd. Expect MI Emirates to win this clash.