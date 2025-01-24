MIE vs ADKR Dream11 Prediction Today, ILT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 17 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The match no. 17 of the ILT20 2024/25 will witness MI Emirates and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders locking horns at Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi.
Both teams have played five games each in the competition, with MI Emirates claiming six points and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders sitting with four. The two teams faced each other on Tuesday at this same venue, with MI Emirates coming out on top by 28 runs.
Romario Shepherd was the player of the match for his 38* off 13 with the bat followed by 2 for 14 with the ball. Nicholas Pooran also made 49 off 26 while Andre Russell fought for the Knight Riders with 37* off 23.
MI Emirates: Muhammad Waseem, Kusal Perera, Tom Banton, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Kieron Pollard, Dan Mousley, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Waqar Salamkhein, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Zahoor Khan
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Kyle Mayers, Andries Gous, Joe Clarke, Michael Pepper (wk), Alishan Sharafu, Andre Russell, Laurie Evans, Jason Holder, Sunil Narine (c), David Willey, Ibrar Ahmad, Ali Khan
The pitches in Abu Dhabi have been good for batting so far with the average first innings score of 174 from four games. In all four games, the team winning the toss opted to chase. With dew being a threat, expect the trend to continue.
The weather should be clear for this match with no threat of rain. The temperature is likely to be around 19 to 23 degree Celsius.
Tom Banton (MIE)
Kyle Mayers (ADKR)
Kusal Perera (MIE)
Nicholas Pooran (MIE)
Jason Holder (ADKR)
Fazalhaq Farooqi (MIE)
Laurie Evans (ADKR)
Muhammad Waseem (MIE)
MI Emirates hold an edge over Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, having won all three games since last year. They have a more in-form batting line-up, including Nicholas Pooran, Muhammad Waseem, Kusal Perera, Tom Banton, Kieron Pollard, and Romario Shepherd. Expect MI Emirates to win this clash.