MIE vs GG Dream11 Prediction Today, ILT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 19 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The 19th match of the ILT20 2024/25 features Gulf Giants taking on MI Emirates at Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Gulf Giants are at the bottom of the league table with only one win in five games. In their previous game, they lost to Dubai Capitals by five wickets with Jordan Cox’s 70 going in vain.

MI Emirates have played six games, winning three and losing as many. Following two back to back victories, they lost the previous game against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by 42 runs.

MIE vs GG: Probable Playing XIs

MI Emirates: Muhammad Waseem, Kusal Perera, Tom Banton, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Kieron Pollard, Dan Mousley, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Waqar Salamkhein, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Zahoor Khan

Gulf Giants: James Vince (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Jordan Cox (wk), Tom Alsop, Gerhard Erasmus, Shimron Hetmyer, Mark Adair, Dominic Drakes, Aayan Khan, Muhammad Zuhaib, Wahidullah Zadran, Tymal Mills, Blessing Muzarabani

MIE vs GG: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Abu Dhabi has produced pretty decent pitches for batting so far this season. The average first innings here stands at 175 after five games, with the team winning the toss opting to chase on all five instances. Expect the same in this contest as well.

The weather in Abu Dhabi is expected to be clear for this fixture with the temperature hovering around 19 to 23 degree Celsius.

Top Player Picks for MIE vs GG Dream11 Prediction

Alzarri Joseph (MIE)

Alzarri Joseph was superb in the previous game, picking up 3 for 32 in four overs.

Joseph has claimed 10 scalps from five games in the tournament.

Aayan Afzal Khan (GG)

Aayan Afzal Khan has been terrific with the ball, picking up eight wickets in the last three games.

With that form, the 19-year-old could be a good pick.

Kieron Pollard (MIE)

Kieron Pollard fought single handedly in the last game with 69 not-out.

He has 626 runs in the ILT20 at an average 62 and strike rate of 165.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for MIE vs GG Dream11 Prediction

Nicholas Pooran (MIE)

Nicholas Pooran fell cheaply in the previous game but remains a top captaincy choice, with 185 runs in the season at 37 average and 170 strike rate.

Pooran has amassed 894 runs in the ILT20 at an average of 49 and strike rate of 157.

Mark Adair (GG)

Mark Adair remains a top captaincy option due to his all-round skill set.

Adair has taken eight wickets and scored 41 runs in five innings.

Fazalhaq Farooqi (MIE)

Fazalhaq Farooqi has taken 13 wickets in the season at an economy of 7.20.

The left-arm pacer has 42 wickets in the league from 24 innings at a strike rate of 12.4.

MIE vs GG Player to Avoid

Tom Alsop (GG)

Tom Alsop hasn’t been in good form and can be avoided.

MIE vs GG Differential Pick

Muhammad Waseem (MIE)

Muhammad Waseem has scored 38 and 19 in the last two games and is picked by 20% fantasy players.

Grand League Team for MIE vs GG Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for MIE vs GG Dream11 Prediction

MIE vs GG Dream11 Prediction

MI Emirates boast of a formidable batting line-up, comprising Nicholas Pooran, Tom Banton, Muhammad Waseem, Kusal Perera, Kieron Pollard, and Romario Shepherd. They also have better bowling resources than Gulf Giants. Expect MI Emirates to come out victorious.