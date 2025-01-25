MIE vs GG Dream11 Prediction Today, ILT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 19 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The 19th match of the ILT20 2024/25 features Gulf Giants taking on MI Emirates at Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi.
Gulf Giants are at the bottom of the league table with only one win in five games. In their previous game, they lost to Dubai Capitals by five wickets with Jordan Cox’s 70 going in vain.
MI Emirates have played six games, winning three and losing as many. Following two back to back victories, they lost the previous game against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by 42 runs.
MI Emirates: Muhammad Waseem, Kusal Perera, Tom Banton, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Kieron Pollard, Dan Mousley, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Waqar Salamkhein, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Zahoor Khan
Gulf Giants: James Vince (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Jordan Cox (wk), Tom Alsop, Gerhard Erasmus, Shimron Hetmyer, Mark Adair, Dominic Drakes, Aayan Khan, Muhammad Zuhaib, Wahidullah Zadran, Tymal Mills, Blessing Muzarabani
Abu Dhabi has produced pretty decent pitches for batting so far this season. The average first innings here stands at 175 after five games, with the team winning the toss opting to chase on all five instances. Expect the same in this contest as well.
The weather in Abu Dhabi is expected to be clear for this fixture with the temperature hovering around 19 to 23 degree Celsius.
ALSO READ:
Alzarri Joseph (MIE)
Aayan Afzal Khan (GG)
Kieron Pollard (MIE)
Nicholas Pooran (MIE)
Mark Adair (GG)
Fazalhaq Farooqi (MIE)
Tom Alsop (GG)
Muhammad Waseem (MIE)
MI Emirates boast of a formidable batting line-up, comprising Nicholas Pooran, Tom Banton, Muhammad Waseem, Kusal Perera, Kieron Pollard, and Romario Shepherd. They also have better bowling resources than Gulf Giants. Expect MI Emirates to come out victorious.