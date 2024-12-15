MUM vs MP Dream11 Prediction Today, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25 Final Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Mumbai will face Madhya Pradesh (MP) in the Final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The highly anticipated match will take place at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on December 15, 2024.
Mumbai secured their place in the final with a commanding semi-final win over Baroda. Chasing a target of 159, Mumbai was led by a brilliant 98 from Ajinkya Rahane. With 2.4 overs to spare, they cruised to a six-wicket victory, continuing their strong form throughout the tournament and setting up an exciting final.
On the other hand, Madhya Pradesh advanced to the final with an all-round performance against Delhi in the second semi-final. After limiting Delhi to 146/5, MP comfortably chased down the target. Rajat Patidar played a match-winning knock of 66* off 29 balls, forming a 106-run partnership with Harpreet Singh Bhatia (46* off 38), guiding MP to a seven-wicket win and securing their spot in the final.
Mumbai: Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Shardul Thakur, Hardik Tamore (wk), Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi, Atharva Ankolekar.
Madhya Pradesh: Arpit Gaud, Harsh Gawli (wk), Subhranshu Senapati, Venkatesh Iyer, Rajat Patidar (c), Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Tripuresh Singh, Rahul Batham, Kumar Kartikeya, Avesh Khan, Shivam Shukla.
The surface at Chinnaswamy Stadium is expected to be ideal for batting, with plenty of runs up for grabs. Both teams will likely prefer chasing at this venue.
The temperature during the match is expected to range between 21-23°C, with clear skies providing ideal playing conditions.
Kumar Kartikeya (MP)
Shivam Dube (MUM)
Venkatesh Iyer (MP)
Ajinkya Rahane (MUM)
Rajat Patidar (MP)
Shreyas Iyer (MUM)
Hardik Tamore (MUM)
The Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh final is set to be an exciting clash, with both teams boasting strong batting and bowling line-ups. The match is set to be a closely contested affair, with Mumbai likely to edge out Madhya Pradesh in a thrilling finish.
