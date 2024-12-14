News
Former Australian Cricketer Questions Rohit Sharma's Decision to Bowl First in Brisbane Test
News
December 14, 2024 - 5:09 pm

‘I Was Really Surprised’: Former Australian Cricketer Questions Rohit Sharma’s Decision to Bowl First in Brisbane Test

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

The Gabba pitch, known for its batting-friendly nature in the initial days, seemed better suited for putting runs on the board.

Former Australian Cricketer Questions Rohit Sharma's Decision to Bowl First in Brisbane Test

Former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden has expressed surprise over Rohit Sharma’s decision to bowl first on the opening day of the Brisbane Test. The Gabba pitch, known for its batting-friendly nature in the initial days, seemed better suited for putting runs on the board.

Rohit’s choice raised eyebrows, especially as Hayden believed the conditions were ideal for batting early in the match.

Also Read: ‘Talked to Me in Sign Language’: India Star Hails Rohit Sharma’s Smart Brain During Border Gavaskar Trophy

Hayden Questions the Logic Behind Bowling First

Sharing his views on Star Sports, Hayden explained that the significant rainfall in Brisbane over the past two weeks, with nearly 12 inches recorded, had influenced the pitch preparation.

He predicted the pitch would likely deteriorate after a couple of days, creating challenges for the batting units.

“I was really surprised that actually, Rohit” won the toss and decided to bowl, because I felt like it was over-prepared. I thought it was because of the weather. There were almost 12 inches of rain in the past two weeks. And so we’ve got this showery pattern and it’s been that way for a month and a bit,” Hayden said on Star Sports.

Indian Bowlers Fail to Make an Impact

The decision to bowl first did not yield immediate results for India, as the bowlers struggled to trouble the Australian openers.

Also Read: Revised Session Timings Announced for Brisbane Test After Day 1 Washed Out Due to Rain

Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney batted comfortably on the rain-affected day, guiding their team to 28/0 in 13.2 overs before rain forced an early end to play.

The groundsmen had to prepare the surface early, which, according to Hayden, resulted in conditions as favorable for batting as one could expect during the first two days.

Hayden suggested that batting first would have been the smarter choice, allowing India to take advantage of the favorable conditions early on. He pointed out that the pitch’s behavior is likely to change, offering more assistance to bowlers as the match progresses.

“So the groundsman would have been thinking, we’ve got to get our preparation in early, and that’s why I thought that it was gonna be as good as batting conditions as you’re gonna see now in these first two days, with the view that it will break up and, and turn,” he added.

Whether Rohit’s gamble pays off remains to be seen, but Hayden’s remarks highlight the importance of such decisions in shaping the outcome of a Test match.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Brisbane Test
Matthew Hayden
Rohit Sharma

Related posts

Aakash Chopra Opiners India Youngster Should Bat Higher Up the Order in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

‘Temptation is there’ – Aakash Chopra Opiners India Youngster Should Bat Higher Up the Order in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

His standout performances in the Adelaide Test, where he top-scored in both innings under challenging conditions, have further cemented his reputation as a reliable performer.
News
14/12/2024
Virat Kohli

Biopic of Virat Kohli on the Cards? Popular Director Eager To Start Talks With the Star Cricketer

The director is critically acclaimed for making sports biopics.
News
14/12/2024

‘Doesn’t Sit Well With Me’: Former India Star Slams Gambhir-Rohit for Including Ravindra Jadeja in Playing XI

Notably, this was the third different spinner employed by the Indian management in as many matches.
News
14/12/2024
SMAT Final Live Streaming

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25 Final Live Streaming Details: Live Telecast, Venue, Date and Time

The SMAT 2024 Final Live telecast in India will be available on Sports 18 Khel and the live streaming on Jio Cinema app and website.
News
14/12/2024
BBL 2024-25 Live Streaming Details

BBL 2024-25 Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch Big Bash League 2024-25 LIVE on TV in India, Australia, and Other Locations, Date, Time, Schedule, and Complete Fixtures List

The BBL 2024-25 live telecast in India will be available on the Star Sports network channels and the live streaming will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app and website. It will also be available on the Fancode app and website.
News
14/12/2024
Rohit Sharma

‘Talked to Me in Sign Language’: India Star Hails Rohit Sharma’s Smart Brain During Border Gavaskar Trophy

Rohit's use of sign language greatly assisted him in handling the bowlers.
News
14/12/2024
