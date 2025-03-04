SA vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, Champions Trophy 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Semifinal 2 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

South Africa will face New Zealand in the second semifinal of the Champions Trophy 2025 in Lahore. Both teams have had contrasting results in their previous games.

South Africa defeated England in their final league-stage encounter by seven wickets. They were clinical in all the departments while England were never in the game.

Meanwhile, New Zealand suffered a defeat against India by 44 runs. They had their moments while both batting and bowling but couldn’t capitalise and let the game slip.

SA vs NZ: Probable Playing XIs

South Africa: Ryan Rickelton, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

New Zealand: Will Young, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, William O’Rourke.

SA vs NZ: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The average first-innings score in Lahore has been 297, with pacers snaring 61.81% of wickets here. Expect another flat deck, with the batters enjoying batting on this surface. The team winning the toss might elect to bowl first, with a total of around 300 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 22°C, with no threat of rain, is the forecast.

Top Player Picks for SA vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

Rassie van der Dussen (SA):

Rassie van der Dussen will bat at No.3. He is a consistent batter and will enjoy playing in Lahore.

Rassie van der Dussen has made 200 runs at a strike rate of 109.89 in two ODI innings against New Zealand. He also has one fifty and a century against them.

Heinrich Klaasen (SA):

Heinrich Klaasen has been in sensational form and will thrive on the flat Lahore deck. Another big score is well on the cards.

Heinrich Klaasen’s last five ODI scores: 64, 87, 81, 97, and 86.

Devon Conway (NZ):

Devon Conway will open the innings. he is a consistent batter and he can score big.

Devon Conway has struck 99 runs in two ODI innings against South Africa. He also has a fifty against them.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SA vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

Ryan Rickelton (SA):

Ryan Rickelton is an attacking batter who will open the innings and can exploit the powerplay overs. He will enjoy playing in Lahore.

Ryan Rickelton has scores of 27 and 103 this Champions Trophy 2025.

Marco Jansen (SA):

Marco Jansen is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Marco Jansen’s last five ODI figures: 3/39, 1/32, 2/58, 3/71, and 1/45.

Kane Williamson (NZ):

Kane Williamson has collected 803 runs at an average of 57.35 and a strike rate of 84.52 in 18 ODI innings against South Africa. He also has three fifties and as many centuries against them.

Kane Williamson showed his class in the last game by scoring big on a tough batting deck. He will enjoy playing in Lahore.

SA vs NZ Player to Avoid

Glenn Phillips (NZ):

Glenn Phillips might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for SA vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for SA vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction

New Zealand are a quality team, but South Africa are comparatively strong. They have a well-rounded batting unit, perfectly suited for the conditions in Lahore. Expect South Africa to win the contest.

