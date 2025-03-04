SA vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, Champions Trophy 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Semifinal 2 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

South Africa will face New Zealand in the second semifinal of the Champions Trophy 2025 in Lahore. Both teams have had contrasting results in their previous games.
South Africa defeated England in their final league-stage encounter by seven wickets. They were clinical in all the departments while England were never in the game.
Meanwhile, New Zealand suffered a defeat against India by 44 runs. They had their moments while both batting and bowling but couldn’t capitalise and let the game slip.
SA vs NZ: Probable Playing XIs
South Africa: Ryan Rickelton, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.
New Zealand: Will Young, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, William O’Rourke.
SA vs NZ: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions
The average first-innings score in Lahore has been 297, with pacers snaring 61.81% of wickets here. Expect another flat deck, with the batters enjoying batting on this surface. The team winning the toss might elect to bowl first, with a total of around 300 being a fighting one.
A temperature of around 22°C, with no threat of rain, is the forecast.