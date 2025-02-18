PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today, Champions Trophy 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 1 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Pakistan and New Zealand are set to face off in the opening match of the Champions Trophy 2025 at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The two teams recently met twice in the tri-nation series, with New Zealand winning both encounters.

However, with this being an ICC tournament, Pakistan will be determined to turn things around and begin their campaign on a high note. Meanwhile, New Zealand will look to maintain their winning momentum from the tri-nation series.

PAK vs NZ: Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Salman Ali Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf.

New Zealand: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson.

PAK vs NZ: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch is expected to be batting-friendly once the initial movement for pacers settles. Spinners might get some assistance as the game progresses, but it won’t be much.

Considering the conditions, the team winning the toss should opt to bowl first.

The temperature is expected to be around 30°C.

ALSO READ:

Top Player Picks for PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

Matt Henry (NZ)

Matt Henry took five wickets in two matches of the tri-nation series.

His best figures in the series were 3/53.

Shaheen Shah Afridi (PAK)

Shaheen Shah Afridi took six wickets in the tri-nation series, the same as O’Rourke but ranked behind due to his economy rate.

His best figures in the series were 3/88.

Mohammad Rizwan (PAK)

Mohammad Rizwan scored 171 runs in the tri-nation series.

His best knock was an unbeaten 122*.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

Kane Williamson (NZ)

Kane Williamson scored 225 runs in the tri-nation series at an impressive average of 112.50.

He registered one century and one half-century in the tournament.

Salman Ali Agha (PAK)

Salman Ali Agha scored 219 runs in the tri-nation series.

He also bowls spin, making him a valuable all-round option.

William O’Rourke (NZ)

William O’Rourke was the highest wicket-taker in the tri-nation series with six wickets.

His best figures in the series were 4/43.

Grand League Team for PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

Both teams will be eager to start the tournament with a win, but New Zealand is expected to have the edge over Pakistan in the upcoming match.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.