PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today, Champions Trophy 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 1 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Pakistan and New Zealand are set to face off in the opening match of the Champions Trophy 2025 at the National Stadium in Karachi.
The two teams recently met twice in the tri-nation series, with New Zealand winning both encounters.
However, with this being an ICC tournament, Pakistan will be determined to turn things around and begin their campaign on a high note. Meanwhile, New Zealand will look to maintain their winning momentum from the tri-nation series.
Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Salman Ali Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf.
New Zealand: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson.
The pitch is expected to be batting-friendly once the initial movement for pacers settles. Spinners might get some assistance as the game progresses, but it won’t be much.
Considering the conditions, the team winning the toss should opt to bowl first.
The temperature is expected to be around 30°C.
Matt Henry (NZ)
Shaheen Shah Afridi (PAK)
Mohammad Rizwan (PAK)
Kane Williamson (NZ)
Salman Ali Agha (PAK)
William O’Rourke (NZ)
Both teams will be eager to start the tournament with a win, but New Zealand is expected to have the edge over Pakistan in the upcoming match.
