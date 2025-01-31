PC vs MICT Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 27 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Pretoria Capitals will play MI Cape Town in the 27th match of SA20 2025 in Centurion. Both teams won their last games comprehensively.

Pretoria Capitals defeated Joburg Super Kings by six wickets at their home ground. They fielded a completely new unit and immediately received praise.

Meanwhile, MI Cape Town defeated Sunrisers Eastern Cape by 10 wickets to win the contest. They restricted Sunrisers Eastern Cape to a mere 107 in the first innings and later completed the chase in 11 overs without losing wickets.

PC vs MICT: Probable Playing XIs

Pretoria Capitals: Will Jacks, Will Smeed, Kyle Verreynne (c & wk), Marques Ackerman, Ashton Turner, Keagan Lion Cachet, Thomas Stewart Rogers, Senuran Muthusamy, Migael Pretorius, Eathan Bosch, Gideon Peters

MI Cape Town: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Dewald Brevis, Colin Ingram, George Linde, Delano Potgieter, Rashid Khan (c), Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult

PC vs MICT: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The average first-innings score in Centurion has been 158, with pacers snaring 82.92% of wickets here. Expect another decent batting track, with some assistance for speedsters early on. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 165 being a fighting one.

A weather of around 32°C, with partly cloudy, is forecast.

Top Player Picks for PC vs MICT Dream11 Prediction

Kyle Verreynne (PC):

Kyle Verreynne will bat in the top order. He is a consistent batter and can score big again.

Kyle Verreynne’s last five scores: 17, 30, 11, 45 & 39.

Rassie van der Dussen (MICT):

Rassie van der Dussen will open the innings. He has been in amazing form and will enjoy playing in Centurion.

Rassie van der Dussen has 439 runs at an average of 43.90 and a strike rate of 154.57 in 13 innings in Centurion. He also has four fifties here.

Kagiso Rabada (MICT):

Kagiso Rabada has 8 wickets at an average of 25.87 and a strike rate of 19 in seven innings in Centurion.

Kagiso Rabada has 4 wickets at an average of 34.75 and a strike rate of 24 in four innings against Pretoria Capitals.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for PC vs MICT Dream11 Prediction

Will Jacks (PC):

Will Jacks is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Will Jacks has 362 runs at an average of 40.22 and a strike rate of 191.53 in nine innings in Centurion. He also has two fifties and a century here.

Ryan Rickelton (MICT):

Ryan Rickelton is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. He will open the innings and enjoy batting in Centurion.

Ryan Rickelton’s last five scores: 59*, 63, 18, 89 & 8.

George Linde (MICT):

George Linde will contribute with both bat and ball. He has been in fine form.

George Linde’s last five scores: 29*, 10, 1, 48* & 23*. George Linde’s previous five figures: 0/10, 1/20, 1/39, 0/38 & 3/15.

PC vs MICT Player to Avoid

Keagan Lion Cachet (PC):

Keagan Lion Cachet might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for PC vs MICT Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for PC vs MICT Dream11 Prediction

PC vs MICT Dream11 Prediction

The Pretoria Capitals finally got a victory in the last game, and they will have a home advantage. Meanwhile, MI Cape Town have played good cricket consistently. Still, Pretoria Capitals might be more suited for the conditions and should continue winning.

