PC vs MICT Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 27 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Pretoria Capitals will play MI Cape Town in the 27th match of SA20 2025 in Centurion. Both teams won their last games comprehensively.
Pretoria Capitals defeated Joburg Super Kings by six wickets at their home ground. They fielded a completely new unit and immediately received praise.
Meanwhile, MI Cape Town defeated Sunrisers Eastern Cape by 10 wickets to win the contest. They restricted Sunrisers Eastern Cape to a mere 107 in the first innings and later completed the chase in 11 overs without losing wickets.
Pretoria Capitals: Will Jacks, Will Smeed, Kyle Verreynne (c & wk), Marques Ackerman, Ashton Turner, Keagan Lion Cachet, Thomas Stewart Rogers, Senuran Muthusamy, Migael Pretorius, Eathan Bosch, Gideon Peters
MI Cape Town: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Dewald Brevis, Colin Ingram, George Linde, Delano Potgieter, Rashid Khan (c), Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult
The average first-innings score in Centurion has been 158, with pacers snaring 82.92% of wickets here. Expect another decent batting track, with some assistance for speedsters early on. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 165 being a fighting one.
A weather of around 32°C, with partly cloudy, is forecast.
The Pretoria Capitals finally got a victory in the last game, and they will have a home advantage. Meanwhile, MI Cape Town have played good cricket consistently. Still, Pretoria Capitals might be more suited for the conditions and should continue winning.
