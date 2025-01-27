PR vs DSG Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 23 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Paarl Royals will face Durban’s Super Giants in the 23rd match of SA20 2025 in Paarl. Both teams have had contrasting results in their previous games.
Paarl Royals registered another victory of the season, defeating Pretoria Capitals by 11 runs. They were brilliant in all departments and showed superior knowledge of the conditions to prevail in a low-scoring affair.
Meanwhile, in their last fixture, Durban’s Super Giants succumbed to another defeat against MI Cape Town. The lack of runs from the top order continued to hurt them, while their bowlers couldn’t apply enough pressure to defend a low score.
Paarl Royals: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Joe Root, Rubin Hermann, Mitchell van Buuren, Dunith Wellalage, David Miller (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Dayyaan Galiem, Bjorn Fortuin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nqabayomzi Peter
Durban’s Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), Brandon King, Matthew Breetzke, Kane Williamson, Marcus Stoinis, Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder, Prenelan Subrayen, Keshav Maharaj (c), Junior Dala, Noor Ahmad
The average first-innings score in Paarl has been 145, with spinners snaring 46.24% of wickets here. Expect another low and slow deck, with ample assistance for slow bowlers. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 150 being a fighting one.
A temperature of around 26°C, with partly cloudy, is forecast.
Paarl Royals are in form and will have a home advantage. Meanwhile, Durban’s Super Giants have never got going this season and are still finding the right balance. Still, DSG showed encouraging signs with the bat and might come with nothing to lose. Expect Durban’s Super Giants to win the contest.
