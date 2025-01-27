PR vs DSG Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 23 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Paarl Royals will face Durban’s Super Giants in the 23rd match of SA20 2025 in Paarl. Both teams have had contrasting results in their previous games.

Paarl Royals registered another victory of the season, defeating Pretoria Capitals by 11 runs. They were brilliant in all departments and showed superior knowledge of the conditions to prevail in a low-scoring affair.

Meanwhile, in their last fixture, Durban’s Super Giants succumbed to another defeat against MI Cape Town. The lack of runs from the top order continued to hurt them, while their bowlers couldn’t apply enough pressure to defend a low score.

PR vs DSG: Probable Playing XIs

Paarl Royals: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Joe Root, Rubin Hermann, Mitchell van Buuren, Dunith Wellalage, David Miller (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Dayyaan Galiem, Bjorn Fortuin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nqabayomzi Peter

Durban’s Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), Brandon King, Matthew Breetzke, Kane Williamson, Marcus Stoinis, Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder, Prenelan Subrayen, Keshav Maharaj (c), Junior Dala, Noor Ahmad

PR vs DSG: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The average first-innings score in Paarl has been 145, with spinners snaring 46.24% of wickets here. Expect another low and slow deck, with ample assistance for slow bowlers. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 150 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 26°C, with partly cloudy, is forecast.

Top Player Picks for PR vs DSG Dream11 Prediction

Lhuan-dre Pretorius (PR):

Lhuan-dre Pretorius will open the innings. He is an aggressive batter and can utilise the field restrictions.

Lhuan-dre Pretorius has 207 runs at an average of 51.75 and a strike rate of 172.50 in four innings in Paarl. He also has two fifties here.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman (PR):

Mujeeb Ur Rahman will get ample assistance off the deck. He has been mighty useful in Paarl.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman has 7 wickets at an average of 14.14 and a strike rate of 13.71 in four innings in Paarl.

Kane Williamson (DSG):

While other DSG batters have struggled to score consistently, Kane Williamson has been among the runs throughout this competition. He is a good spin player and will be crucial for DSG in Paarl.

Kane Williamson’s scores this SA20: 56*, 3, 44, 3 & 60*.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for PR vs DSG Dream11 Prediction

Joe Root (PR):

Joe Root is the most popular captaincy option for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Joe Root has 161 runs at an average of 80.50 and a strike rate of 130.89 in four innings in Paarl. He also has 4 wickets at an average of 18 and a strike rate of 16.50 in three innings here.

Marcus Stoinis (DSG):

Marcus Stoinis will contribute with both bat and ball. He is a consistent performer.

Marcus Stoinis’ bowling value will increase in Paarl since he can bang shorter lengths without any pace. His batting will also fetch a few points.

Noor Ahmad (DSG):

Noor Ahmad can wreak havoc in Paarl. This deck is precisely suited for his craft.

Noor Ahmad’s last five figures: 1/28, 1/30, 1/7, 1/25 & 4/25.

PR vs DSG Player to Avoid

Dinesh Karthik (PR):

Dinesh Karthik might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for PR vs DSG Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for PR vs DSG Dream11 Prediction

PR vs DSG Dream11 Prediction

Paarl Royals are in form and will have a home advantage. Meanwhile, Durban’s Super Giants have never got going this season and are still finding the right balance. Still, DSG showed encouraging signs with the bat and might come with nothing to lose. Expect Durban’s Super Giants to win the contest.

