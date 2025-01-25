PR vs PC Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 20 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The Paarl Royals will play against the Pretoria Capitals in the 20th match of SA20 2025 at the Boland Park, Paarl.

Paarl Royals won their last match against the Durban’s Super Giants by 5 wickets. They have 5 wins and 1 loss in the 6 matches they have played so far.

Pretoria Capitals suffered a 52-run defeat in their last match against Sunrisers Eastern Cape. From their 6 matches so far, they have managed 1 win, 3 losses, and 2 no results.

PR vs PC: Probable Playing XIs

Paarl Royals: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Joe Root, Rubin Hermann, Mitchell Van Buuren, David Miller (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Dayyaan Galiem, Keith Dudgeon, Bjorn Fortuin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Eshan Malinga

Pretoria Capitals: Will Jacks, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Rilee Rossouw (c), Marques Ackerman, Keagan Lion Cachet, James Neesham, Senuran Muthusamy, Kyle Simmonds, Eathan Bosch, Jason Behrendorff

PR vs PC: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at Boland Park in Paarl tends to be slower, offering assistance to spinners, unlike the traditionally fast and bouncy South African tracks. Teams winning the toss may prefer to bowl first.

The temperature will be around 35°C and the weather forecast shows no chance of rain.

ALSO READ:

Top Player Picks for PR vs PC Dream11 Prediction

Mujeeb Ur Rahman (PR)

Mujeeb Ur Rahman has taken 10 wickets in 6 matches.

He has consistently delivered by picking up wickets in every match he has played.

Will Jacks (PC)

Will Jacks has scored 115 runs in 6 matches.

He has also been effective with the ball, taking 3 wickets, including 2 in the last match.

David Miller (PR)

David Miller has scored 154 runs in 6 matches.

He has hit 2 scores of over forty in his last 4 innings.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for PR vs PC Dream11 Prediction

Lhuan-dre Pretorius (PR)

Lhuan-dre Pretorius has accumulated 258 runs in 6 matches.

He has registered two half-centuries.

Jason Behrendorff (PC)

Jason Behrendorff made his first appearance in the tournament and picked up 1 wicket.

He is in good form, having taken 17 wickets in the Big Bash League earlier.

Joe Root (PR)

Joe Root has scored 201 runs in 6 matches.

He has also contributed with the ball, taking 3 wickets so far in the tournament.

PR vs PC Player to Avoid

Dinesh Karthik (PR)

Dinesh Karthik can be avoided in this match as he bats lower down the order.

Grand League Team for PR vs PC Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for PR vs PC Dream11 Prediction

PR vs PC Dream11 Prediction

Considering their squad and performances so far, Paarl Royals seem to have an advantage over Pretoria Capitals in this match. They have a much stronger batting unit.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.