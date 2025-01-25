PR vs PC Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 20 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The Paarl Royals will play against the Pretoria Capitals in the 20th match of SA20 2025 at the Boland Park, Paarl.
Paarl Royals won their last match against the Durban’s Super Giants by 5 wickets. They have 5 wins and 1 loss in the 6 matches they have played so far.
Pretoria Capitals suffered a 52-run defeat in their last match against Sunrisers Eastern Cape. From their 6 matches so far, they have managed 1 win, 3 losses, and 2 no results.
Paarl Royals: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Joe Root, Rubin Hermann, Mitchell Van Buuren, David Miller (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Dayyaan Galiem, Keith Dudgeon, Bjorn Fortuin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Eshan Malinga
Pretoria Capitals: Will Jacks, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Rilee Rossouw (c), Marques Ackerman, Keagan Lion Cachet, James Neesham, Senuran Muthusamy, Kyle Simmonds, Eathan Bosch, Jason Behrendorff
The pitch at Boland Park in Paarl tends to be slower, offering assistance to spinners, unlike the traditionally fast and bouncy South African tracks. Teams winning the toss may prefer to bowl first.
The temperature will be around 35°C and the weather forecast shows no chance of rain.
Mujeeb Ur Rahman (PR)
Will Jacks (PC)
David Miller (PR)
Lhuan-dre Pretorius (PR)
Jason Behrendorff (PC)
Joe Root (PR)
Dinesh Karthik (PR)
Considering their squad and performances so far, Paarl Royals seem to have an advantage over Pretoria Capitals in this match. They have a much stronger batting unit.
