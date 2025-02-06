PR vs SEC Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Qualifier 2 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The second finalist spot will be on the line when Paarl Royals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape lock horns in Qualifier 2 of the SA20 2025 at the Supersport Park in Centurion.

Finishing in the top-two has given Paarl Royals another life to make it to the final after losing Qualifier 1 to MI Cape Town. They will need to be at their best, having lost their previous three games.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape finished third on the table despite losing their first three games of the season. The two-time defending champion then beat Joburg Super Kings in the Eliminator.

PR vs SEC: Probable Playing XIs

Paarl Royals: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Mitch Owen, Rubin Hermann, Mitchell Van Buuren, David Miller (c), Dunith Wellalage, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Dayyaan Galiem, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Bjorn Fortuin, Kwena Maphaka

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: David Bedingham, Tony de Zorzi, Tom Abell, Jordan Hermann, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs (wk), Marco Jansen, Craig Overton, Liam Dawson, Ottneil Baartman, Richard Gleeson

PR vs SEC: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The Supersport Park, Centurion has served varied pitches this season. Some were flat with over 400 runs each in two games while two matches witnessed a great amount of help for pacers. In the previous game, batting seemed more difficult as the ball got older.

As for the weather, there could be a little possibility of rain interruption with around 25% chance of precipitation predicted.

READ MORE:

Top Player Picks for PR vs SEC Dream11 Prediction

Tristan Stubbs (SEC)

Tristan Stubbs had a poor start to the season but has looked in good touch in the second half.

Stubbs in the last five innings – 35*, 37, 5, 43, 26.

David Miller (PR)

The Paarl Royals captain is coming off a 45-run knock in 26 balls in the last game.

David Miller has 228 runs in the tournament at a strike rate of 141 while averaging 76.

Bjorn Fortuin (PR)

Bjorn Fortuin has taken 11 wickets in the season at an excellent economy of 6.25.

With the opposing batting unit being right-hand heavy, the left-arm orthodox spinner will pose a big threat.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for PR vs SEC Dream11 Prediction

Marco Jansen (SEC)

Marco Jansen has been the best individual performer in the tournament, making an impact with both bat and ball.

He has picked 16 wickets in the season at an economy of 6.53 while scoring 199 runs at a strike rate of 131.

Aiden Markram (SEC)

Aiden Markram has made 323 runs in the competition at an average of 40 and strike rate of 132.

Markram has hit three fifties and has picked three wickets with the ball.

Lhuan-dre Pretorius (PR)

Lhuan-dre Pretorius has had an outstanding SA20 campaign with 338 runs at 31 average and 171 strike rate.

Pretorius faces a steep challenge but could take the game away.

PR vs SEC Player to Avoid

Tony de Zorzi (SEC)

Tony de Zorzi has scored 24 runs from three innings and can be avoided.

Grand League Team for PR vs SEC Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for PR vs SEC Dream11 Prediction

PR vs SEC Dream11 Prediction

Sunrisers Eastern Cape have better resources and have made a habit of turning up in the later stages of the tournament. Their batting unit, though not at their best, looks stronger than Paarl Royals. They also boast of a significantly better pace attack. Expect Sunrisers Eastern Cape to win this match.