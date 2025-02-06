PR vs SEC Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Qualifier 2 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The second finalist spot will be on the line when Paarl Royals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape lock horns in Qualifier 2 of the SA20 2025 at the Supersport Park in Centurion.
Finishing in the top-two has given Paarl Royals another life to make it to the final after losing Qualifier 1 to MI Cape Town. They will need to be at their best, having lost their previous three games.
Sunrisers Eastern Cape finished third on the table despite losing their first three games of the season. The two-time defending champion then beat Joburg Super Kings in the Eliminator.
Paarl Royals: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Mitch Owen, Rubin Hermann, Mitchell Van Buuren, David Miller (c), Dunith Wellalage, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Dayyaan Galiem, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Bjorn Fortuin, Kwena Maphaka
Sunrisers Eastern Cape: David Bedingham, Tony de Zorzi, Tom Abell, Jordan Hermann, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs (wk), Marco Jansen, Craig Overton, Liam Dawson, Ottneil Baartman, Richard Gleeson
The Supersport Park, Centurion has served varied pitches this season. Some were flat with over 400 runs each in two games while two matches witnessed a great amount of help for pacers. In the previous game, batting seemed more difficult as the ball got older.
As for the weather, there could be a little possibility of rain interruption with around 25% chance of precipitation predicted.
Tristan Stubbs (SEC)
David Miller (PR)
Bjorn Fortuin (PR)
Marco Jansen (SEC)
Aiden Markram (SEC)
Lhuan-dre Pretorius (PR)
Tony de Zorzi (SEC)
Sunrisers Eastern Cape have better resources and have made a habit of turning up in the later stages of the tournament. Their batting unit, though not at their best, looks stronger than Paarl Royals. They also boast of a significantly better pace attack. Expect Sunrisers Eastern Cape to win this match.