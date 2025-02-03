RAN vs KHT Dream11 Prediction Today, Eliminator, BPL 2024-25 Fantasy Cricket Team, Playing XI: Bangladesh Premier League

This will be the Eliminator match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024-25 season. Rangpur Riders will be up against the Khulna Tigers. The game will be played on 3rd February 2025 at 1:00 PM IST at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka

Rangpur Riders finished the league stage with eight wins and four defeats. They won their first eight matches on a trot and then lost their last four games in a row. They’ve lost track as a side and must regroup for this do-or-die match. Rangpur lost their previous game against Khulna Tigers by 45 runs. The Riders will be eager to settle the score by eliminating the Tigers in this match.

Meanwhile, the Khulna Tigers finished 4th after the league stage with six wins and six losses. They’ve been in good form lately and have won their last couple of matches, including a 45-run win over the Rangpur Riders. The batters have been in top form and the bowlers are also doing well for the Tigers. They will be confident coming into this game after they defeated Rangpur in the last match.

RAN vs KHT: Probable Playing XIs

Rangpur Riders: Tawfique Khan, Soumya Sarkar, Saif Hassan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Nurul Hasan (c & wk), Mohammad Saifuddin, Azizul Hakim Tamim, Rakibul Hasan, Nahid Rana, Akif Javed

Khulna Tigers: Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Afif Hossain, Alex Ross, William Bosisto, Mohammad Nawaz, Mahidul Islam Ankon (wk), Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed, Abu Hider Rony, Salman Irshad/Ziaur Rahman/Musfik Hasan

RAN vs KHT: Pitch Report & Weather Conditions

The pitch at Dhaka will be a balanced one. It’s a day game so it might spin a bit but a fresh pitch should be used for this match and it’s expected to be an excellent one for batting. There will be good movement for the pacers with the new ball and the spinners will get some assistance as well. Scores in the range of 150-170 are expected with the teams preferring to chase.

It will be a clear day with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 27-28 degrees Celsius during the game.

ALSO READ:

Top Player Picks for RAN vs KHT Dream11 Prediction

Mohammad Naim (KHT)

Mohammad Naim will be a key batter for Khulna at the top. He likes to bat positively and take the attack to the opposition.

Naim has 444 runs to his name in 12 games at an average of 40.36 including 3 fifties and a century. He’s the highest run-scorer for his side this season.

Akif Javed (RAN)

Akif Javed has picked up 19 wickets in 10 matches at a strike rate of 12.10. He’s the go-to bowler for his team and will be a top fantasy pick.

Javed has picked up atleast one wicket in every game this season. Try him as C/VC in mini GLs and GLs.

Soumya Sarkar (RAN)

Soumya Sarkar has 105 runs in 3 games this season. He scored 74 runs in the last game against Khulna.

Soumya will open the innings and can bowl an over or two if required. He’s in good form as well and will be a top fantasy pick.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for RAN vs KHT Dream11 Prediction

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (KHT)

Mehidy Hasan Miraz will bat at the top and bowl his full quota. He’s been in excellent form this season and provides dual value in fantasy cricket. He will be a top C/VC option for this match.

Mehidy has scored 353 runs, including two fifties, and he has picked up 10 wickets as well.

William Bosisto (KHT)

William Bosisto will bat in the middle order and bowl 2-4 overs. He scored 18 runs and picked up 2 wickets in the last match.

Bosisto has scored 298 runs in 10 games at an average of 59.60 including two fifties. He will be a good C/VC choice.

Iftikhar Ahmed (RAN)

Iftikhar Ahmed will bat at 4 and may bowl an over or two. He’s been in good touch with the bat and will be a key player for his team.

Iftikhar has 305 runs in 11 innings this season at an average of 43.57 including a fifty. He will be a good C/VC pick.

RAN vs KHT Player to Avoid

Nurul Hasan (RAN)

Nurul Hasan will bat in the lower middle order and will keep wickets as well. He hasn’t been in the best of forms lately and will be our player to avoid for this match.

Grand League Team for RAN vs KHT Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for RAN vs KHT Dream11 Prediction

RAN vs KHT Dream11 Prediction

Based on current form, team balance and depth, the Khulna Tigers will be the favourites to win this match. Their bowlers have been in great form and the batters are also scoring runs consistently. Rangpur, on the other hand, has struggled with the bat after a great start to the tournament.