RAN vs KHT Dream11 Prediction Today, Eliminator, BPL 2024-25 Fantasy Cricket Team, Playing XI: Bangladesh Premier League

This will be the Eliminator match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024-25 season. Rangpur Riders will be up against the Khulna Tigers. The game will be played on 3rd February 2025 at 1:00 PM IST at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka
Rangpur Riders finished the league stage with eight wins and four defeats. They won their first eight matches on a trot and then lost their last four games in a row. They’ve lost track as a side and must regroup for this do-or-die match. Rangpur lost their previous game against Khulna Tigers by 45 runs. The Riders will be eager to settle the score by eliminating the Tigers in this match.
Meanwhile, the Khulna Tigers finished 4th after the league stage with six wins and six losses. They’ve been in good form lately and have won their last couple of matches, including a 45-run win over the Rangpur Riders. The batters have been in top form and the bowlers are also doing well for the Tigers. They will be confident coming into this game after they defeated Rangpur in the last match.
Rangpur Riders: Tawfique Khan, Soumya Sarkar, Saif Hassan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Nurul Hasan (c & wk), Mohammad Saifuddin, Azizul Hakim Tamim, Rakibul Hasan, Nahid Rana, Akif Javed
Khulna Tigers: Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Afif Hossain, Alex Ross, William Bosisto, Mohammad Nawaz, Mahidul Islam Ankon (wk), Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed, Abu Hider Rony, Salman Irshad/Ziaur Rahman/Musfik Hasan
The pitch at Dhaka will be a balanced one. It’s a day game so it might spin a bit but a fresh pitch should be used for this match and it’s expected to be an excellent one for batting. There will be good movement for the pacers with the new ball and the spinners will get some assistance as well. Scores in the range of 150-170 are expected with the teams preferring to chase.
It will be a clear day with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 27-28 degrees Celsius during the game.
Mohammad Naim (KHT)
Akif Javed (RAN)
Soumya Sarkar (RAN)
Mehidy Hasan Miraz (KHT)
William Bosisto (KHT)
Iftikhar Ahmed (RAN)
RAN vs KHT Player to Avoid
Nurul Hasan will bat in the lower middle order and will keep wickets as well. He hasn’t been in the best of forms lately and will be our player to avoid for this match.
Based on current form, team balance and depth, the Khulna Tigers will be the favourites to win this match. Their bowlers have been in great form and the batters are also scoring runs consistently. Rangpur, on the other hand, has struggled with the bat after a great start to the tournament.