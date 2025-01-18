REN vs HEA Dream11 Prediction Today, BBL 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 38 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The Melbourne Renegades will face the Brisbane Heat in the 38th BBL 2024/25 match at Docklands Stadium in Melbourne.
The Melbourne Renegades lost by four wickets against the Hobart Hurricanes in their most recent match. They have three wins and six losses in nine games, placing them at the bottom of the standings.
Brisbane Heat lost their previous match against the Hobart Hurricanes by 5 wickets. With 3 wins, 5 losses, and 1 no result from 9 matches, they are currently 6th in the table.
Melbourne Renegades: Josh Brown, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tim Seifert (wk), Will Sutherland (c), Harry Dixon, Mackenzie Harvey, Thomas Stewart Rogers, Fergus O Neill, Adam Zampa, Callum Stow, Kane Richardson
Brisbane Heat: Colin Munro (c), Nathan McSweeney, Jack Wood, Matt Renshaw, Max Bryant, Tom Alsop (wk), Michael Neser, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Swepson, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann
The pitch of Docklands Stadium in Melbourne helps fast bowlers with movement and bounce, particularly with the new ball. However, it is a good pitch for batters, and team that will win the toss may prefer to bowl first.
The temperature is expected to be around 29°C and the weather forecast shows no chance of rain.
Adam Zampa (REN)
Max Bryant (HEA)
Matt Renshaw (HEA)
Thomas Stewart Rogers (REN)
Will Sutherland (REN)
Spencer Johnson (HEA)
Harry Dixon (REN)
Both teams come into this match after losing their previous games, but Brisbane Heat are in better form than Melbourne Renegades, making them the likely favorites to win.
