REN vs HEA Dream11 Prediction Today, BBL 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 38 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The Melbourne Renegades will face the Brisbane Heat in the 38th BBL 2024/25 match at Docklands Stadium in Melbourne.

The Melbourne Renegades lost by four wickets against the Hobart Hurricanes in their most recent match. They have three wins and six losses in nine games, placing them at the bottom of the standings.

Brisbane Heat lost their previous match against the Hobart Hurricanes by 5 wickets. With 3 wins, 5 losses, and 1 no result from 9 matches, they are currently 6th in the table.

REN vs HEA: Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Renegades: Josh Brown, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tim Seifert (wk), Will Sutherland (c), Harry Dixon, Mackenzie Harvey, Thomas Stewart Rogers, Fergus O Neill, Adam Zampa, Callum Stow, Kane Richardson

Brisbane Heat: Colin Munro (c), Nathan McSweeney, Jack Wood, Matt Renshaw, Max Bryant, Tom Alsop (wk), Michael Neser, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Swepson, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann

REN vs HEA: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch of Docklands Stadium in Melbourne helps fast bowlers with movement and bounce, particularly with the new ball. However, it is a good pitch for batters, and team that will win the toss may prefer to bowl first.

The temperature is expected to be around 29°C and the weather forecast shows no chance of rain.

Top Player Picks for REN vs HEA Dream11 Prediction

Adam Zampa (REN)

Adam Zampa has taken 10 wickets in 9 matches.

He has picked up 5 wickets in his last 3 matches.

Max Bryant (HEA)

Max Bryant has scored 247 runs in 8 matches.

He has hit 2 fifties in his last 5 matches.

Matt Renshaw (HEA)

Matt Renshaw has scored 240 runs in 8 matches.

He contributed 40 runs in the last match.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for REN vs HEA Dream11 Prediction

Thomas Stewart Rogers (REN)

Thomas Stewart Rogers is the leading wicket-taker of the tournament with 16 wickets in 9 matches.

He has taken at least one wicket in every match so far.

Will Sutherland (REN)

Will Sutherland has scored 178 runs in 9 matches.

He has also taken 9 wickets in the tournament.

Spencer Johnson (HEA)

Spencer Johnson has taken 11 wickets in 6 matches.

He claimed 3 wickets in the last match.

REN vs HEA Player to Avoid

Harry Dixon (REN)

Harry Dixon can be avoided in this match.

Grand League Team for REN vs HEA Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for REN vs HEA Dream11 Prediction

REN vs HEA Dream11 Prediction

Both teams come into this match after losing their previous games, but Brisbane Heat are in better form than Melbourne Renegades, making them the likely favorites to win.

