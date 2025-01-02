REN vs STR Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 20, BBL 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The 20th match of the BBL 2024/25 will see the Melbourne Renegades face off against the Adelaide Strikers at the Docklands Stadium, Melbourne.

The Melbourne Renegades narrowly lost their last match to the Sydney Thunder by 8 runs. With 2 wins and 2 losses in their 4 matches, they currently sit 5th on the table.

The Adelaide Strikers suffered a 7-wicket defeat against the Perth Scorchers in their recent match. This loss marks their fourth in five games, placing them seventh on the Big Bash League table.

REN vs STR: Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Renegades: Josh Brown, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tim Seifert (wk), Jacob Bethell, Laurie Evans, Mackenzie Harvey, Will Sutherland (c), Fergus O Neill, Thomas Stewart Rogers, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson

Adelaide Strikers: Jake Weatherald, D Arcy Short, Chris Lynn, Ollie Pope (wk), Alex Ross (c), Jamie Overton, Liam Scott, Henry Thornton, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Boyce, Lloyd Pope

REN vs STR: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The Docklands Stadium pitch in Melbourne offers a balanced contest between bat and ball. Fast bowlers may find some seam movement and tennis-ball bounce, especially with the new ball. Batsmen can capitalize on the consistent bounce to play their shots freely after negotiating the initial overs. Historically, teams chasing have had success here, so the toss-winning captain might prefer to field first.

The temperature is expected to be around 27-28°C, with no chance of rain.

Top Player Picks for REN vs STR Dream11 Prediction

D’Arcy Short (STR)

D’Arcy Short has scored 124 runs in 4 matches.

In his last 2 matches, he has scored 63 runs.

LLoyd Pope (STR)

Lloyd Pope has taken 7 wickets in 5 matches.

Except for the last match, he has managed to take wickets in every game he has played.

Tim Seifert (REN)

Tim Seifert has scored 129 runs in 4 matches.

As a wicketkeeper, he adds value to the team, making him a strong pick.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for REN vs STR Dream11 Prediction

Jamie Overton (STR)

He has accumulated 127 runs across five matches.

Overton has also been effective with the ball, securing seven wickets.

Will Sutherland (REN)

Will Sutherland has been impressive with the ball, taking 7 wickets in 4 matches.

Coming down the order, he has scored 51 runs in the tournament so far.

Thomas Stewart Rogers (REN)

Thomas Stewart Rogers has taken 8 wickets in 4 matches, showcasing his skill with the ball.

He also contributed with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 23 in the last match coming down the order.

REN vs STR Player to Avoid

Mackenzie Harvey (REN)

Mackenzie Harvey can be avoided in this match.

Grand League Team for REN vs STR Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for REN vs STR Dream11 Prediction

REN vs STR Dream11 Prediction

Both teams enter this match after losing their previous games, but the Melbourne Renegades have had a slightly better tournament overall. With the Adelaide Strikers sitting 7th on the table and managing only one win so far, the Renegades appear to have the upper hand. Melbourne Renegades are expected to secure a victory against the Strikers in this matchup.

