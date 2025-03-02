SAM vs ENM Dream11 Prediction Today, IMLT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 8 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Match No. 8 of the International Masters League T20 2025 will be played between South Africa Masters and England Masters at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara.

South Africa Masters lost their last match against India Masters by eight wickets. They have been defeated in both of their matches so far and will be eager to secure a win in the upcoming game.

England Masters suffered an eight-run loss to West Indies Masters in their previous match. Like South Africa, they have also lost both of their matches and will be aiming for their first victory in this game.

SAM vs ENM: Probable Playing XIs

South Africa Masters: Hashim Amla, Jacques Rudolph, Jacques Kallis (c), Dane Vilas (wk), Henry Davids, Farhaan Behardien, Vernon Philander, Eddie Leie, Garnett Kruger, Makhaya Ntini, Thandi Tshabalala.

England Masters: Eoin Morgan (c), Phil Mustard (wk), Ian Bell, Tim Ambrose, Darren Maddy, Tim Bresnan, Monty Panesar, Chris Tremlett, Stuart Meaker, Chris Schofield, Ryan Sidebottom.

SAM vs ENM: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at the BCA Stadium should suit batters, providing good bounce with less movement. With high scores expected, the teams may choose to chase.

Top Player Picks for SAM vs ENM Dream11 Prediction

Phil Mustard (ENM)

Phil Mustard scored 31 runs in the last match as an opener and can be expected to score again.

As a wicketkeeper, he can also earn points through catches and stumpings.

Thandi Tshabalala (SAM)

Thandi Tshabalala has taken three wickets in two matches.

He picked up two wickets in the first match and one in the second.

Eoin Morgan (ENM)

Eoin Morgan scored 22 runs in the last match.

He bats in the top order and can contribute with runs in this match.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SAM vs ENM Dream11 Prediction

Christopher Schofield (ENM)

Christopher Schofield has scored 50 runs in two matches.

He has also taken three wickets.

Hashim Amla (SAM)

Hashim Amla has scored 85 runs in two matches.

He made 76 runs in the first match.

Monty Pansesar (ENM)

Monty Panesar is a good choice for captaincy or vice-captaincy.

He took three wickets for just 14 runs in the last match.

SAM vs ENM Player to Avoid

Jacques Rudolph (SAM)

Jacques Rudolph can be avoided for this match.

Grand League Team for SAM vs ENM Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for SAM vs ENM Dream11 Prediction

SAM vs ENM Dream11 Prediction

Both teams have struggled in the tournament, which is why they lost both their matches. However, this match is expected to be a close contest, with England Masters having a slight edge over South Africa Masters.

