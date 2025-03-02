SAM vs ENM Dream11 Prediction Today, IMLT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 8 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Match No. 8 of the International Masters League T20 2025 will be played between South Africa Masters and England Masters at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara.
South Africa Masters lost their last match against India Masters by eight wickets. They have been defeated in both of their matches so far and will be eager to secure a win in the upcoming game.
England Masters suffered an eight-run loss to West Indies Masters in their previous match. Like South Africa, they have also lost both of their matches and will be aiming for their first victory in this game.
South Africa Masters: Hashim Amla, Jacques Rudolph, Jacques Kallis (c), Dane Vilas (wk), Henry Davids, Farhaan Behardien, Vernon Philander, Eddie Leie, Garnett Kruger, Makhaya Ntini, Thandi Tshabalala.
England Masters: Eoin Morgan (c), Phil Mustard (wk), Ian Bell, Tim Ambrose, Darren Maddy, Tim Bresnan, Monty Panesar, Chris Tremlett, Stuart Meaker, Chris Schofield, Ryan Sidebottom.
The pitch at the BCA Stadium should suit batters, providing good bounce with less movement. With high scores expected, the teams may choose to chase.
Both teams have struggled in the tournament, which is why they lost both their matches. However, this match is expected to be a close contest, with England Masters having a slight edge over South Africa Masters.
