SEC vs JSK Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2025 Eliminator Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Sunrisers Eastern Cape will play Joburg Super Kings in the Eliminator of SA20 2025 in Centurion. Both teams have had contrasting results in their previous fixtures.

In their last game, Sunrisers Eastern Cape defeated Paarl Royals by 48 runs. Although they scored a decent total in the first innings, they bowled exceptionally well in the second dig to restrict the opponent to a low score.

Meanwhile, the Joburg Super Kings lost their previous encounter against Durban’s Super Giants by 11 runs (DLS method). They conceded too many runs in the first innings and later fell short of the target later due to poor batting.

SEC vs JSK: Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Tony de Zorzi, David Bedingham, Jordan Hermann, Tom Abell, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs (wk), Marco Jansen, Liam Dawson, Craig Overton, Ottneil Baartman, Richard Gleeson

Joburg Super Kings: Devon Conway (wk), Faf du Plessis (c), Leus du Plooy, Wihan Lubbe, Moeen Ali, Sibonelo Makhanya, Donovan Ferreira, Hardus Viljoen, Matheesha Pathirana, Lutho Sipamla, Tabraiz Shamsi

SEC vs JSK: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The average first-innings score in Centurion has been 161, with pacers snaring 82.13% of wickets here. Expect a nice batting surface, with the ball coming nicely on the willow. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 170 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 31°C, with high chances of rain, is forecast.

Top Player Picks for SEC vs JSK Dream11 Prediction

Tom Abell (SEC):

Tom Abell will bat in the middle order. He is a quality batter and can score big.

Tom Abell will enjoy batting in Centurion. The ball comes nicely on the willow, and he can make the most of it.

Devon Conway (JSK):

Devon Conway will bat in the top order. He is a consistent batter and will enjoy batting in Centurion.

Devon Conway has 119 runs in two innings against Sunrisers Eastern Cape. He also has a fifty against them.

Donovan Ferreira (JSK):

Donovan Ferreira has been in top form. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Donovan Ferreira’s last five scores: 51, 10, 14, 12 & 32*. Donovan Ferreira’s previous five figures: 0/16, 3/23, 0/7, 1/16 & 0/30.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SEC vs JSK Dream11 Prediction

Aiden Markram (SEC):

Aiden Markram will contribute with both bat and ball. He is a quality performer and will enjoy playing in Centurion.

Aiden Markram has 695 runs at an average of 40.88 and a strike rate of 144.19 in 22 innings in Centurion. He also has four fifties and a century here.

Marco Jansen (SEC):

Marco Jansen is the most popular captaincy option for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Marco Jansen has 203 runs at an average of 67.66 and a strike rate of 176.52 in six innings in Centurion. He also has 10 wickets at an average of 27.70 and a strike rate of 17.70 in eight innings here.

Faf du Plessis (JSK):

Faf du Plessis is another popular captaincy option for this game. He will open the innings and is a consistent batter.

Faf du Plessis has 171 runs at an average of 28.50 and a strike rate of 128.57 in six innings against Sunrisers Eastern Cape. He also has a fifty against them.

SEC vs JSK Player to Avoid

Sibonelo Makhanya (JSK):

Sibonelo Makhanya might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for SEC vs JSK Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for SEC vs JSK Dream11 Prediction

SEC vs JSK Dream11 Prediction

Both teams blew hot and cold during the league-phase edition. Bowling-wise, Sunrisers Eastern Cape look slightly better, and most Joburg Super Kings’ batters have been inconsistent. So, Sunrisers Eastern Cape should win the contest.

