SEC vs MICT Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2025 Match 1 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) will take on MI Cape Town (MICT) in the opening fixture of SA20 2025. Both teams had contrasting runs last season.
SEC were the most consistent team in the competition last year, topping the points table and registering their second consecutive title win. They were flawless throughout the tournament and were deserving winners.
Meanwhile, MICT were the worst-performing unit in the 2024 edition, ending at the bottom of the points table. They could only win three matches and their campaign never got going at any stage.
SEC vs MICT: Probable Playing XIs
Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Jordan Hermann, Zak Crawley, Tom Abell, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs (wk), Marco Jansen, Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Roelof van der Merwe, Simon Harmer, Ottneil Baartman
MI Cape Town: Reeza Hendricks, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Dewald Brevis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Delano Potgieter, George Linde, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Nuwan Thushara
SEC vs MICT: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions
The average first-innings score in Gqeberha has been 161, with pacers snaring 61.92% of wickets here. Expect another nice batting deck, with some early assistance for speedsters. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 165 being a fighting one.
A temperature of around 24°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.