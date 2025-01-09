SEC vs MICT Dream11 Prediction Today, SA20 2025 Match 1 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) will take on MI Cape Town (MICT) in the opening fixture of SA20 2025. Both teams had contrasting runs last season.

SEC were the most consistent team in the competition last year, topping the points table and registering their second consecutive title win. They were flawless throughout the tournament and were deserving winners.

Meanwhile, MICT were the worst-performing unit in the 2024 edition, ending at the bottom of the points table. They could only win three matches and their campaign never got going at any stage.

SEC vs MICT: Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Jordan Hermann, Zak Crawley, Tom Abell, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs (wk), Marco Jansen, Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Roelof van der Merwe, Simon Harmer, Ottneil Baartman

MI Cape Town: Reeza Hendricks, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Dewald Brevis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Delano Potgieter, George Linde, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Nuwan Thushara

SEC vs MICT: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The average first-innings score in Gqeberha has been 161, with pacers snaring 61.92% of wickets here. Expect another nice batting deck, with some early assistance for speedsters. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 165 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 24°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

Top Player Picks for SEC vs MICT Dream11 Prediction

Aiden Markram (SEC):

Aiden Markram has 135 runs at an average of 33.75 and a strike rate of 143.61 in four innings against MI Cape Town. He also has 3 wickets against them.

Aiden Markram has 330 runs at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 124.06 in 12 innings in Gqeberha. He also has 7 wickets at an average of 19.42 and a strike rate of 17.14 in ten innings here.

Ottneil Baartman (SEC):

Ottneil Baartman has 10 wickets at an average of 12.50 and a strike rate of 9 in four innings against MI Cape Town.

Ottneil Baartman has 19 wickets at an average of 19.89 and a strike rate of 15.15 in 14 innings in Gqeberha. He also has a four-wicket haul here.

Kagiso Rabada (MICT):

Kagiso Rabada has 5 wickets at an average of 23 and a strike rate of 18 in four innings against Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

Kagiso Rabada has 7 wickets at an average of 16.28 and a strike rate of 16.28 in five innings in Gqeberha.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SEC vs MICT Dream11 Prediction

Tristan Stubbs (SEC):

Tristan Stubbs is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. He is a consistent performer in the league.

Tristan Stubbs has 569 runs at an average of 40.64 and a strike rate of 164.45 in 18 innings in Gqeberha. He also has four fifties here.

Marco Jansen (SEC):

Marco Jansen is the most popular captaincy option for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Marco Jansen has 14 wickets at an average of 19.35 and a strike rate of 15.28 in 11 innings in Gqeberha. He also has a four-wicket haul here.

Rashid Khan (MICT):

Rashid Khan is another popular captaincy option for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Rashid Khan’s previous five figures: 4/27, 3/20, 2/26, 1/20 & 2/27.

SEC vs MICT Player to Avoid

Delano Potgieter (MICT):

Delano Potgieter might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for SEC vs MICT Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for SEC vs MICT Dream11 Prediction

SEC vs MICT Dream11 Prediction

Sunrisers Eastern Cape are a quality team with a home advantage. However, MI Cape Town have a solid unit with most bases covered. MICT look like a better unit overall and should win the contest.

