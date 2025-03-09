SLM vs ENM Dream11 Prediction Today, IMLT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 13 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Match No.13 of the International Masters League T20 2025 will be played between Sri Lanka Masters and England Masters at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur.
Sri Lanka Masters won their last match against West Indies Masters by 21 runs. They now have three wins and one loss in four matches and are placed second in the table.
England Masters lost their last match against South Africa Masters by seven wickets. They have played three matches so far and have lost all of them.
Sri Lanka Masters: Upul Tharanga, Kumar Sangakkara (w/c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Asela Gunaratne, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Chaturanga de Silva, Isuru Udana, Jeevan Mendis, Nuwan Pradeep, Seekkuge Prasanna, Suranga Lakmal.
England Masters: Phil Mustard (w), Ian Bell, Eoin Morgan (c), Tim Ambrose, Darren Maddy, Tim Bresnan, Chris Schofield, Chris Tremlett, Stuart Meaker, Monty Panesar, Ryan Sidebottom.
The pitch in Raipur, after the match between India Masters and West Indies Masters, looks like a high-scoring surface that favours batting. The ball was coming well onto the bat and the batters were getting an easy ride to score runs. The captain of the toss-winning team must seek to bat first and set a huge total on the board to capitalize on the favourable batting conditions.
The temperature is expected to be around 29°C and the weather forecast shows no chances of rain.
Based on the recent results and team squads, Sri Lanka Masters appear stronger than England Masters and are expected to have an edge in this match.
