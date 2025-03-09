SLM vs ENM Dream11 Prediction Today, IMLT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 13 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Match No.13 of the International Masters League T20 2025 will be played between Sri Lanka Masters and England Masters at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur.

Sri Lanka Masters won their last match against West Indies Masters by 21 runs. They now have three wins and one loss in four matches and are placed second in the table.

England Masters lost their last match against South Africa Masters by seven wickets. They have played three matches so far and have lost all of them.

SLM vs ENM: Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka Masters: Upul Tharanga, Kumar Sangakkara (w/c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Asela Gunaratne, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Chaturanga de Silva, Isuru Udana, Jeevan Mendis, Nuwan Pradeep, Seekkuge Prasanna, Suranga Lakmal.

England Masters: Phil Mustard (w), Ian Bell, Eoin Morgan (c), Tim Ambrose, Darren Maddy, Tim Bresnan, Chris Schofield, Chris Tremlett, Stuart Meaker, Monty Panesar, Ryan Sidebottom.

SLM vs ENM: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch in Raipur, after the match between India Masters and West Indies Masters, looks like a high-scoring surface that favours batting. The ball was coming well onto the bat and the batters were getting an easy ride to score runs. The captain of the toss-winning team must seek to bat first and set a huge total on the board to capitalize on the favourable batting conditions.

The temperature is expected to be around 29°C and the weather forecast shows no chances of rain.

ALSO READ:

Top Player Picks for SLM vs ENM Dream11 Prediction

Timothy Ambrose (ENM)

Timothy Ambrose has scored 79 runs in three matches.

He scored 53 runs in the last match.

Chaturanga de Silva (SLM)

Chaturanga de Silva has taken five wickets in three matches.

In the last match, he picked up one wicket and scored 17* runs.

Isuru Udana (SLM)

Isuru Udana has taken six wickets in four matches.

He picked up two wickets in the last match.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SLM vs ENM Dream11 Prediction

Asela Gunaratne (SLM)

Asela Gunaratne has scored 164 runs in four matches so far.

He played a brilliant knock of 64 runs in the last match.

Kumar Sangakkara (SLM)

Kumar Sangakkara has 116 runs in four matches so far.

He scored 47 runs in the last match.

Eoin Morgan (ENM)

Eoin Morgan had a poor start to the tournament.

He found some form by scoring 36 runs in the last match.

SLM vs ENM Player to Avoid

Seekuge Prasanna (SLM)

Seekuge Prasanna can be avoided for this match.

Grand League Team for SLM vs ENM Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for SLM vs ENM Dream11 Prediction

SLM vs ENM Dream11 Prediction

Based on the recent results and team squads, Sri Lanka Masters appear stronger than England Masters and are expected to have an edge in this match.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.