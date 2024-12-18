STA vs HEA Dream11 Prediction Today, BBL 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The fourth match of the Big Bash League 2024/25 features the Melbourne Stars taking on the Brisbane Heat at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne.
Melbourne Stars began the tournament on a disappointing note, suffering a 6-wicket defeat against Perth Scorchers in their opening match. They will be eager to bounce back and secure a win in this game.
On the other hand, Brisbane Heat are playing their first match of the tournament as the defending champions. They will be hoping to continue from where they left off last season.
Melbourne Stars: Thomas Fraser Rogers, Joe Clarke, Sam Harper (wk), Marcus Stoinis (c), Hilton Cartwright, Beau Webster, Tom Curran, Hamish McKenzie, Adam Milne, Brody Couch, Joel Paris.
Brisbane Heat: Max Bryant, Colin Munro (c), Tom Alsop, Matt Renshaw, Jimmy Peirson (wk), PauI Walter, Jack Wildermuth, Xavier Bartlett, Matthew Kunhemann, Mitchell Swepson, Will Prestwidge.
The MCG surface is expected to be balanced, offering good assistance to both pacers and spinners. Both teams will likely prefer chasing at this venue.
The temperature in Melbourne will be around 19-20°C with clear skies, providing ideal conditions for the match.
Beau Webster (STA)
Paul Walter (HEA)
Tom Curran (STA)
Xavier Bartlett (HEA)
Marcus Stoinis (STA)
Colin Munro (HEA)
Will Prestwidge (HEA)
Will Prestwidge can be avoided in this match.
Looking at the squad and the performances of the teams from last season, Brisbane Heat, the defending champions, have the upper hand. On the other hand, Melbourne Stars finished last and started their campaign with a loss. Based on these factors, Brisbane Heat are expected to secure a win over Melbourne Stars in this match.
