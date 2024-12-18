STA vs HEA Dream11 Prediction Today, BBL 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The fourth match of the Big Bash League 2024/25 features the Melbourne Stars taking on the Brisbane Heat at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne.

Melbourne Stars began the tournament on a disappointing note, suffering a 6-wicket defeat against Perth Scorchers in their opening match. They will be eager to bounce back and secure a win in this game.

On the other hand, Brisbane Heat are playing their first match of the tournament as the defending champions. They will be hoping to continue from where they left off last season.

STA vs HEA Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Stars: Thomas Fraser Rogers, Joe Clarke, Sam Harper (wk), Marcus Stoinis (c), Hilton Cartwright, Beau Webster, Tom Curran, Hamish McKenzie, Adam Milne, Brody Couch, Joel Paris.

Brisbane Heat: Max Bryant, Colin Munro (c), Tom Alsop, Matt Renshaw, Jimmy Peirson (wk), PauI Walter, Jack Wildermuth, Xavier Bartlett, Matthew Kunhemann, Mitchell Swepson, Will Prestwidge.

STA vs HEA Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The MCG surface is expected to be balanced, offering good assistance to both pacers and spinners. Both teams will likely prefer chasing at this venue.

The temperature in Melbourne will be around 19-20°C with clear skies, providing ideal conditions for the match.

Top Player Picks for STA vs HEA Dream11 Prediction

Beau Webster (STA)

Webster scored 19 runs in the last match.

However, his strong performances from last season, where he scored 262 runs in 9 matches, make him a valuable pick.

Paul Walter (HEA)

Paul Walter took 17 wickets in 11 matches last season, finishing as the 4th highest wicket-taker in the tournament.

His best figures were 3/27.

Tom Curran (STA)

Tom Curran scored 37 off 19 balls in the last match.

He also took a wicket, contributing with the ball.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for STA vs HEA Dream11 Prediction

Xavier Bartlett (HEA)

Xavier Bartlett was the highest wicket-taker last season, claiming 20 wickets in 11 matches.

His best figures were 3/29, and he maintained an economy rate of 7.63 throughout the tournament.

Marcus Stoinis (STA)

Marcus Stoinis scored 37 runs in the last match.

He is also a capable bowler, making him a strong option for captaincy.

Colin Munro (HEA)

Colin Munro scored 224 runs in 7 matches last season.

He had a strike rate of around 140 and scored 2 fifties.

STA vs HEA Player to Avoid

Will Prestwidge (HEA)

Will Prestwidge can be avoided in this match.

Grand League Team for STA vs HEA Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for STA vs HEA Dream11 Prediction

STA vs HEA Dream11 Prediction

Looking at the squad and the performances of the teams from last season, Brisbane Heat, the defending champions, have the upper hand. On the other hand, Melbourne Stars finished last and started their campaign with a loss. Based on these factors, Brisbane Heat are expected to secure a win over Melbourne Stars in this match.

