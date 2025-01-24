SWR vs DV Dream11 Prediction Today, ILT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 18 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Sharjah Warriorz will be aiming to avenge the earlier defeat against Desert Vipers when the two teams meet in match no. 18 of the ILT20 2024/25 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
Desert Vipers are sitting at the top of the table with 10 points whereas Sharjah Warriorz are placed in the bottom half with four points. The two teams faced each other on Wednesday at Dubai, where Vipers clinched a comprehensive 10-wicket victory.
Mohammad Amir picked 4 for 24 to help his side skittle out the opponents for just 94 before Fakhar Zaman smashed 71 not-out in 39 deliveries.
Sharjah Warriorz: Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Johnson Charles, Avishka Fernando, Rohan Mustafa, Luke Wells, Tim Seifert, Ashton Agar, Harmeet Singh, Adam Milne, Tim Southee (c), Junaid Siddique
Desert Vipers: Fakhar Zaman, Alex Hales, Dan Lawrence, Sam Curran, Sherfane Rutherford, Tanish Suri (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Lockie Ferguson (c), Mohammad Amir, Luke Wood, Ali Naseer
The pitches at Sharjah have been pretty good for batting so far in the tournament. Three games have been hosted here, with the average first innings score of 181. All three games were won by the chasing sides so expect the teams to prefer bowling first.
Sharjah is likely to witness clear and humid weather with no chance of precipitation. The temperature should range between 19 to 24 degree Celsius.
Avishka Fernando (SWR)
Wanindu Hasaranga (DV)
Tom Kohler-Cadmore (SWR)
Sam Curran (DV)
Fakhar Zaman (DV)
Lockie Ferguson (DV)
Harmeet Singh (SWR)
Tim Seifert (SWR)
Desert Vipers are in magnificent form in the tournament with five wins from six games. They have a formidable batting unit in Fakhar Zaman, Alex Hales, Dan Lawrence, Sam Curran, and Sherfane Rutherford. With the ball, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lockie Ferguson and Mohammad Amir have been terrific.