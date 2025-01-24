SWR vs DV Dream11 Prediction Today, ILT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 18 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Sharjah Warriorz will be aiming to avenge the earlier defeat against Desert Vipers when the two teams meet in match no. 18 of the ILT20 2024/25 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Desert Vipers are sitting at the top of the table with 10 points whereas Sharjah Warriorz are placed in the bottom half with four points. The two teams faced each other on Wednesday at Dubai, where Vipers clinched a comprehensive 10-wicket victory.

Mohammad Amir picked 4 for 24 to help his side skittle out the opponents for just 94 before Fakhar Zaman smashed 71 not-out in 39 deliveries.

SWR vs DV: Probable Playing XIs

Sharjah Warriorz: Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Johnson Charles, Avishka Fernando, Rohan Mustafa, Luke Wells, Tim Seifert, Ashton Agar, Harmeet Singh, Adam Milne, Tim Southee (c), Junaid Siddique

Desert Vipers: Fakhar Zaman, Alex Hales, Dan Lawrence, Sam Curran, Sherfane Rutherford, Tanish Suri (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Lockie Ferguson (c), Mohammad Amir, Luke Wood, Ali Naseer

SWR vs DV: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches at Sharjah have been pretty good for batting so far in the tournament. Three games have been hosted here, with the average first innings score of 181. All three games were won by the chasing sides so expect the teams to prefer bowling first.

Sharjah is likely to witness clear and humid weather with no chance of precipitation. The temperature should range between 19 to 24 degree Celsius.

Top Player Picks for SWR vs DV Dream11 Prediction

Avishka Fernando (SWR)

Avishka Fernando was dismissed for a duck in the last game but had smashed 81 and 39 in his first two appearances.

Wanindu Hasaranga (DV)

Wanindu Hasaranga was superb in the last game, picking 3 for 10.

The leg-spinner has 34 wickets in the ILT20 at an economy of 6.34.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore (SWR)

Tom Kohler-Cadmore smashed 83 not-out earlier in the tournament.

He has 568 runs in the ILT20 at an average of 31 and strike rate of 151.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SWR vs DV Dream11 Prediction

Sam Curran (DV)

Sam Curran continues to be the top captaincy pick thanks to his all-round value.

Curran has scored 158 runs in six games and has taken three wickets with the ball.

Fakhar Zaman (DV)

Fakhar Zaman is coming off a blistering 71 off 39 in the previous clash against Sharjah Warriorz.

Zaman has 193 runs in the tournament at a strike rate of 143 with two half centuries.

Lockie Ferguson (DV)

Lockie Ferguson has taken eight wickets in the competition at an excellent economy of 6.29.

Ferguson has the pace to trouble the batters on any surface.

SWR vs DV Player to Avoid

Harmeet Singh (SWR)

Harmeet Singh has picked two wickets and scored 21 runs in three games.

SWR vs DV Differential Pick

Tim Seifert (SWR)

Picked by only 12% fantasy players, Tim Seifert could be a good differential option.

Desert Vipers are in magnificent form in the tournament with five wins from six games. They have a formidable batting unit in Fakhar Zaman, Alex Hales, Dan Lawrence, Sam Curran, and Sherfane Rutherford. With the ball, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lockie Ferguson and Mohammad Amir have been terrific.