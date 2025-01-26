SWR vs GG Dream11 Prediction Today, ILT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 21 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Gulf Giants and Sharjah Warriorz will take on each other in match no. 21 of the ILT20 2024/25 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
The two teams are in the bottom two on the table with two wins each from their six outings. Sharjah Warriorz lost their previous game against Desert Vipers by eight wickets after managing 151 on the board.
Gulf Giants will be high on confidence after beating MI Emirates by two wickets in a last-ball thriller. Mark Adair was the player of the match for his 1 for 24 and 15 off 8 with the bat.
Sharjah Warriorz: Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Johnson Charles, Avishka Fernando, Rohan Mustafa, Jason Roy, Tim Seifert, Ashton Agar, Luke Wells, Adam Milne, Tim Southee (c), Muhammad Jawadullah, Adam Zampa
Gulf Giants: James Vince (c), Tom Alsop, Jordan Cox (wk), Gerhard Erasmus, Shimron Hetmyer, Ibrahim Zadran, Tom Curran, Mark Adair, Aayan Khan, Daniel Worrall, Muhammad Zuhaib, Blessing Muzarabani
Sharjah has hosted four games in the tournament and the pitches have favoured batters with little help for bowlers. The average first innings score at this ground reads 174 and all four matches were won by the chasing teams. 152 was chased down in 14.5 overs in the previous game so expect the teams to look to bowl first.
The weather in Sharjah is expected to be clear with the temperature ranging between 19 to 23 degree Celsius.
Tom Kohler-Cadmore (SWR)
Aayan Afzal Khan (GG)
Adam Zampa (SWR)
Tom Curran (GG)
Mark Adair (GG)
James Vince (GG)
Ibrahim Zadran (GG)
Daniel Worrall (GG)
Sharjah Warriorz are struggling in both departments in the tournament while Gulf Giants look much stronger on paper. The additions of Tom Curran and Daniel Worrall strengthen the side further. Expect Gulf Giants to come out victorious.