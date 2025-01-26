SWR vs GG Dream11 Prediction Today, ILT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 21 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Gulf Giants and Sharjah Warriorz will take on each other in match no. 21 of the ILT20 2024/25 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The two teams are in the bottom two on the table with two wins each from their six outings. Sharjah Warriorz lost their previous game against Desert Vipers by eight wickets after managing 151 on the board.

Gulf Giants will be high on confidence after beating MI Emirates by two wickets in a last-ball thriller. Mark Adair was the player of the match for his 1 for 24 and 15 off 8 with the bat.

SWR vs GG: Probable Playing XIs

Sharjah Warriorz: Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Johnson Charles, Avishka Fernando, Rohan Mustafa, Jason Roy, Tim Seifert, Ashton Agar, Luke Wells, Adam Milne, Tim Southee (c), Muhammad Jawadullah, Adam Zampa

Gulf Giants: James Vince (c), Tom Alsop, Jordan Cox (wk), Gerhard Erasmus, Shimron Hetmyer, Ibrahim Zadran, Tom Curran, Mark Adair, Aayan Khan, Daniel Worrall, Muhammad Zuhaib, Blessing Muzarabani

SWR vs GG: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Sharjah has hosted four games in the tournament and the pitches have favoured batters with little help for bowlers. The average first innings score at this ground reads 174 and all four matches were won by the chasing teams. 152 was chased down in 14.5 overs in the previous game so expect the teams to look to bowl first.

The weather in Sharjah is expected to be clear with the temperature ranging between 19 to 23 degree Celsius.

Top Player Picks for SWR vs GG Dream11 Prediction

Tom Kohler-Cadmore (SWR)

Tom Kohler-Cadmore has scored 134 runs in the tournament from four innings.

He has 610 runs in the ILT20 at an average of 32 while striking at 148.

Aayan Afzal Khan (GG)

Aayan Afzal Khan went wicketless in the previous game but had taken eight scalps in three games prior.

Adam Zampa (SWR)

Adam Zampa has taken seven wickets in the last five games.

The leg-spinner is one of the best in the business and has vast experience.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SWR vs GG Dream11 Prediction

Tom Curran (GG)

Tom Curran has taken 13 wickets in the ILT20 while scoring 166 runs with the bat.

Given his all-round ability, Curran is a top captaincy option.

Mark Adair (GG)

Mark Adair is also one of the top captaincy choices thanks to his dual value.

Adair has picked up nine wickets and scored 56 runs in the tournament.

James Vince (GG)

James Vince hasn’t been at his best with only one fifty in the season but has a proven record.

Vince has 923 runs in the ILT20 at an average 35.50 with nine half centuries.

SWR vs GG Player to Avoid

Ibrahim Zadran (GG)

Ibrahim Zadran was demoted down the order in the last game and can be avoided.

SWR vs GG Differential Pick

Daniel Worrall (GG)

Daniel Worrall is coming off a 2 for 19 spell and is picked by only 12% fantasy players.

Grand League Team for SWR vs GG Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for SWR vs GG Dream11 Prediction

SWR vs GG Dream11 Prediction

Sharjah Warriorz are struggling in both departments in the tournament while Gulf Giants look much stronger on paper. The additions of Tom Curran and Daniel Worrall strengthen the side further. Expect Gulf Giants to come out victorious.