THU vs SCO Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 33, BBL 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The 33rd match of the BBL 2024/25 features the Sydney Thunder taking on the Perth Scorchers at the Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney.
Sydney Thunder lost their last match against the Hobart Hurricanes by 6 wickets. With 4 wins, 3 losses, and 1 no result, they are currently third in the table.
Perth Scorchers lost their last match against the Sydney Sixers by 14 runs. With 3 wins and 5 losses, they are currently 6th in the table.
Sydney Thunder: David Warner (c), Sam Konstas, Oliver Davies, Matthew Gilkes, Sam Billings (wk), Chris Green, George Garton, Daniel Christian, Tom Andrews, Tanveer Sangha, Mohammad Hasnain
Perth Scorchers: Sam Fanning, Finn Allen (wk), Aaron Hardie, Cooper Connolly, Ashton Turner (c), Nick Hobson, Ashton Agar, Matthew Spoors, Bryce Jackson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff
The pitch at this venue usually supports bowlers, providing help to both pacers and spinners. Teams winning the toss will prefer to bat first and puts runs on the board.
The temperature is expected to be around 24-25°C and the weather forecast shows no chance of rain.
Ashton Turner (SCO)
Sam Konstas (THU)
Sam Fanning (SCO)
David Warner (THU)
Cooper Connolly (SCO)
Jason Behrendorff (SCO)
Nick Hobson (SCO)
Based on the squads and performances this season, Sydney Thunder is expected to have an edge over Perth Scorchers in this match.
