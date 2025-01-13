THU vs SCO Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 33, BBL 2024/25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The 33rd match of the BBL 2024/25 features the Sydney Thunder taking on the Perth Scorchers at the Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney.

Sydney Thunder lost their last match against the Hobart Hurricanes by 6 wickets. With 4 wins, 3 losses, and 1 no result, they are currently third in the table.

Perth Scorchers lost their last match against the Sydney Sixers by 14 runs. With 3 wins and 5 losses, they are currently 6th in the table.

THU vs SCO: Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Thunder: David Warner (c), Sam Konstas, Oliver Davies, Matthew Gilkes, Sam Billings (wk), Chris Green, George Garton, Daniel Christian, Tom Andrews, Tanveer Sangha, Mohammad Hasnain

Perth Scorchers: Sam Fanning, Finn Allen (wk), Aaron Hardie, Cooper Connolly, Ashton Turner (c), Nick Hobson, Ashton Agar, Matthew Spoors, Bryce Jackson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff

THU vs SCO: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at this venue usually supports bowlers, providing help to both pacers and spinners. Teams winning the toss will prefer to bat first and puts runs on the board.

The temperature is expected to be around 24-25°C and the weather forecast shows no chance of rain.

Top Player Picks for THU vs SCO Dream11 Prediction

Ashton Turner (SCO)

Ashton Turner has scored 215 runs in 8 matches this season.

In the last match, he remained unbeaten with a score of 66*.

Sam Konstas (THU)

Sam Konstas is in good form after his recent international duty.

He has the ability to score quickly in the powerplay.

Sam Fanning (SCO)

Sam Fanning played his first match of the season in the last game.

He scored 41 runs in that match.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for THU vs SCO Dream11 Prediction

David Warner (THU)

David Warner is the leading run-scorer in the Big Bash League, with 316 runs in 7 matches.

He has scored 3 half-centuries in his last 4 innings.

Cooper Connolly (SCO)

Cooper Connolly has scored 305 runs in 8 matches so far.

In the last match, he scored 33 runs and took 1 wicket.

Jason Behrendorff (SCO)

Jason Behrendorff has taken 13 wickets in 8 matches this season.

He has picked up wickets in every match he has played so far.

THU vs SCO Player to Avoid

Nick Hobson (SCO)

Nick Hobson can be avoided in this match.

Grand League Team for THU vs SCO Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for THU vs SCO Dream11 Prediction

THU vs SCO Dream11 Prediction

Based on the squads and performances this season, Sydney Thunder is expected to have an edge over Perth Scorchers in this match.

