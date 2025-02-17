Top Captaincy Picks For DEL-W vs BLR-W Dream11 Prediction Today: WPL 2025 Match 4 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Top captaincy picks for the Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women match.

The fourth match of the WPL 2025 will have Delhi Capitals Women take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara.

The defending champions kicked off their season with a record win against Gujarat Giants. Ellyse Perry and Richa Ghosh starred with quick-fire fifties as they chased down 202 with nine balls to spare.

Delhi Capitals Women are coming off a thrilling last-ball win against Mumbai Indians. Shikha Pandey starred with the ball while Shafali Verma struck 43 off 18. Niki Prasad then scored 35 off 33 to put them on the brink of victory.

DEL-W vs BLR-W WPL 2025 Top Captaincy Options

Ellyse Perry

An underwhelming Ashes campaign had no effects on Ellyse Perry as she continued her great run in the WPL. She made 57 off 34 in the season oorber. Perry has amassed 657 runs in the league at an average of 55 and strike rate of 127.

Shafali Verma

Delhi Capitals opener took the game away from Mumbai in the previous game with a blistering 43 off 18. Shafali Verma has terrific numbers in the WPL, having scored 604 runs at a strike rate of 172 while averaging 35.

Smriti Mandhana

With no quality off-spinner in the Delhi side, Smriti Mandhana will have a higher chance of doing her thing. Her record in the league doesn’t look great but she has been in solid form in recent times.

DEL-W vs BLR-W WPL 2025 Differential Picks

Danni Wyatt-Hodge

Danni Wyatt-Hodge was dismissed early in the last game but is a destructive batter. Only 20% fantasy players have picked her for this game.

Jess Jonassen

Jess Jonassen missed the last game due to illness. If she plays, you should pick her. She had a solid BBL campaign in December, with 17 wickets and 218 runs.

Jemimah Rodrigues

Jemimah Rodrigues batted at number three in the previous game and that increases her fantasy value significantly. Around 21% fantasy players have her in the team.

DEL-W vs BLR-W WPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Alice Capsey

Alice Capsey’s form hasn’t been good, and she can be avoided.

Sarah Bryce

Sarah Bryce made 21 off 10 in the opening game but has little value down the order.

DEL-W vs BLR-W WPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

