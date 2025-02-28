Top Captaincy Picks For AFG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today: Champions Trophy 2025 Match 10 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Afghanistan and Australia will meet again in an ICC event, and the contest will be intense. These two have played classic games in the last couple of ICC tournaments.

Afghanistan will be high on confidence after their close win over England in the previous game. They are no longer a pushover, and a win in this game will confirm their spot in the semifinal.

Meanwhile, Australia’s last game against South Africa washed out, but they are still in a comfortable position. Like Afghanistan, they will also qualify for the semifinal if they win the contest.

AFG vs AUS Champions Trophy 2025 Top Captaincy Options

Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG):

Azmatullah Omarzai is a popular captaincy pick. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Azmatullah Omarzai will get some help off the deck in Lahore. His batting can thrive here while bowling in all phases will increase his chances of taking wickets.

Travis Head (AUS):

Travis Head will open the innings. His strokeplay is perfectly suited for the tracks in Lahore.

Travis Head boasts a fine record in ICC tournaments. He will also bowl a bit.

Josh Inglis (AUS):

Josh Inglis will bat in the middle order. He will enjoy playing in Lahore, where he will get value for his shots.

Josh Inglis scored a marvellous ton in the last game. He can score big again.

Also Read:

AFG vs AUS Champions Trophy 2025 Differential Picks

Sediqullah Atal (AFG):

Sediqullah Atal has been selected by less than 7% of users as of now. He is naturally an aggressive batter and will like playing his shots in Lahore.

The new ball won’t move much, so Atal’s life will become slightly easier. He can make a substantial score.

Nathan Ellis (AUS):

Nathan Ellis has been selected by less than 16% of users as of now. He is a skilled operator and knows how to bowl in various phases.

Nathan Ellis will also bowl in slog overs. The batters will go hard after him, which can result in wickets.

AFG vs AUS Champions Trophy 2025 Players to Avoid

Hashmatullah Shahidi (AFG):

Hashmatullah Shahidi has been batting at No.5. That’s not his preferred position, and he might fail again.

Shahidi’s recent form hasn’t been encouraging, either. He can be avoided for this game.

AFG vs AUS Champions Trophy 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

To get predicted playing XIs, pitch report, and Dream11 fantasy teams for this match, check out our AFG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.