Top Captaincy Picks For AFG vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Today: Champions Trophy 2025 Match 8 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Match No. 8 of the Champions Trophy 2025 will be between Afghanistan against England at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Afghanistan lost their last match against South Africa by 107 runs. To stay in the race for the semifinals, they will be eager to bounce back with a win. A victory is crucial for them to keep their qualification chances alive.

England are also in the same position after losing their previous match to Australia by five wickets. They also require a win to remain in contention for the semifinals. They will be hoping to deliver a good performance in the next match.

AFG vs ENG Champions Trophy 2025 Top Captaincy Options

Ben Duckett (ENG)

Ben Duckett played a brilliant knock of 165 in the last match.

He has been in great form, scoring 296 runs in his last four innings.

Adil Rashid (ENG)

Adil Rashid has taken eight wickets in his last four matches.

Against Australia, he bowled 10 overs and took one wicket for 47 runs.

Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG)

Azmatullah Omarzai is a good all-round option with 925 runs at an average of 46.25 and 31 wickets in 37 matches.

In the last match, he scored 18 runs and took a wicket.

ALSO READ:

AFG vs ENG Champions Trophy 2025 Differential Picks

Fazalhaq Farooqi (AFG)

Fazalhaq Farooqi has been selected by 19.89% of players so far.

He took one wicket against South Africa and was the leading wicket-taker in ILT20 with 21 wickets in 11 innings.

Jamie Smith (ENG)

Jamie Smith has been selected by only 16.06% of players so far.

He will bat at number three and has the potential to score runs.

AFG vs ENG Champions Trophy 2025 Players to Avoid

Gulbadin Naib (AFG)

Gulbadin Naib can be avoided for this match.

AFG vs ENG Champions Trophy 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

To get predicted playing XIs, pitch report, and Dream11 fantasy teams for this match, check out our AFG vs ENG Dream11 Prediction.



For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.