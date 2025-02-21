Top Captaincy Picks For AFG vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today: Champions Trophy 2025 Match 3 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

The third match of the Champions Trophy 2025 will be between Afghanistan against South Africa at the National Stadium, Karachi. Both teams are in Group B, along with England and Australia.

South Africa and Afghanistan have played five ODIs against each other. South Africa has won three of those matches, while Afghanistan has won two. Shahidi will captain Afghanistan, while Bavuma will lead South Africa.

South Africa has performed well in recent ICC tournaments, reaching the semifinals of the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India and the final of the 2024 T20 World Cup. Afghanistan have progressed immensely, performed well in the 2023 ODI World Cup and reaching the semifinals of the 2024 T20 World Cup, losing to South Africa.

AFG vs SA Champions Trophy 2025 Top Captaincy Options

Heinrich Klaasen (SA)

Heinrich Klaasen has regained his form and scored 87 runs against Pakistan in the tri-nation series.

In 2024, he played three ODIs and accumulated 264 runs at an impressive average of 88.

Rashid Khan (AFG)

Rashid Khan is one of the best spin bowlers, and most batters apart from Heinrich Klaasen might struggle against him.

He can also add crucial runs with the bat in the lower order.

Marco Jansen (SA)

Marco Jansen is a strong pick as he can contribute with both bat and ball.

He performed well in the SA20 2025 tournament, taking 19 wickets and scoring 204 runs, showing good form.

AFG vs SA Champions Trophy 2025 Differential Picks

Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG)

Azmatullah Omarzai can be a valuable pick as he contributes with both bat and ball.

He has a good record against South Africa, scoring 210 runs in four ODIs.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has shown good form in 2024, scoring 531 runs in 11 matches.

He also made a strong impact with a century in the warm-up match against New Zealand.

Ryan Rickelton (SA)

Ryan Rickelton is in great form, having performed well in SA20 2025.

He scored 336 runs in 8 matches at an impressive average of 48.00.

AFG vs SA Champions Trophy 2025 Players to Avoid

Gulbadin Naib (AFG)

Gulbadin Naib may not be the best pick as he will bat lower in the order.

He might also bowl only a few overs, limiting his impact in the match.

AFG vs SA Champions Trophy 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

