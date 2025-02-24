Top Captaincy Picks For BAN vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today: Champions Trophy 2025 Match 6 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

The sixth match of the Champions Trophy 2025 will be between Bangladesh against New Zealand at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.

Bangladesh lost their last match against India by six wickets. In their upcoming match, they will be aiming for a win to keep their semi-final hopes alive.

On the other hand, New Zealand is coming into this match after winning their last game against Pakistan by 60 runs. If they win against Bangladesh, they will move an inch closer to qualifying for the semi-finals.

BAN vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 Top Captaincy Options

Glenn Phillips (NZ)

Glenn Phillips is a strong captaincy choice as he scored a half-century in the last game. He is handy with the ball.

His fielding skills add extra value, as he takes catches and contributes points in all areas.

William O’Rourke (NZ)

William O’Rourke has had an impressive start to his ODI career, taking 17 wickets in 10 matches.

He has been in great form, picking up nine wickets in his last three innings.

Kane Williamson (NZ)

Kane Williamson got out for a low score in the last match but has been in good form recently.

In the recent tri-series, he scored 225 runs including a half-century and a century.

BAN vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 Differential Picks

Daryl Mitchell (NZ)

Daryl Mitchell has a strong record against Bangladesh, scoring 201 runs in three innings.

His performances include a half-century and a century, making him a good pick for this match.

Jaker Ali (BAN)

Picked by only 37% of people so far, Jaker Ali can be a good differential pick.

He scored 68 runs in the last match against India.

BAN vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 Players to Avoid

Nathan Smith (NZ)

Nathan Smith can be avoided for this game. He bowled only two overs in the last match.

BAN vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

