Yuvraj Singh reminded fans of his superior fielding abilities during the inaugural International Masters League 2025 contest.
watch
Last updated: February 23, 2025

Yuvraj Singh Rolls Back the Clock With Stunning Boundary Catch in International Masters League 2025 [WATCH]

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

Yuvraj Singh took a fabulous catch on the boundary ropes to amaze one and all with his agility at this age.

Yuvraj Singh reminded fans of his superior fielding abilities during the inaugural International Masters League 2025 contest.

Yuvraj Singh reminded fans of his superior fielding abilities during the inaugural International Masters League 2025 contest between India Masters and Sri Lanka Masters in Navi Mumbai. He took a fabulous catch on the boundary ropes to amaze one and all with his agility at this age.

Irfan Pathan bowled a length delivery outside the off-stump line, to which Lahiru Thirimanne whacked down the ground with good power. The ball was travelling high and quick, but Yuvraj Singh, who was at the long-on boundary, was ready to grab it.

He timed his jump perfectly and caught the ball with both hands, ensuring he didn’t touch the ropes after completing the catch. Yuvraj did all the hard work without any trouble and casually completed another sensational grab, showing he’s still got it.

Also Read:

His teammates were elated with his sensational effort, and fans across social media are in awe of his fitness and fielding technique even after so many years. It’s not easy to take such difficult chances when the ball travels as quickly as this, but Yuvraj has always been a top athlete, rolling the clock back to remind fans how good he was during his peak days.

Yuvraj Singh also makes a vital contribution with the willow

Not only as a fielder, but Yuvraj Singh also contributed handsomely with the willow in the first match against Sri Lanka Masters. The southpaw scored 31 runs in 22 deliveries, comprising two boundaries and as many maximums, at a strike rate of 140.91 while batting at No.5.

He remained unbeaten throughout his stay, taking India Masters to a big 222/4 in the first innings. His knock eventually proved crucial as India Masters won the game by a close 4-run margin.

This contest could have easily gone in Sri Lanka’s way had Yuvraj not displayed his all-round effort on the field. He has always been a heavy contributor, so it didn’t surprise anyone following the game.

India Masters opened the tournament with a win and will be pleased with their efforts in all departments. They will face England Masters in their next fixture on Tuesday (February 25) at the same venue.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

India Masters vs Sri Lanka Masters
International Masters League 2025
Yuvraj Singh

