Top Captaincy Picks for DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 32 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Delhi Capitals (DC) will host Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match no. 32 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The contest will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

DC lost their last match against Mumbai Indians (MI) by 12 runs. They have played five matches so far, winning four and losing one.

Rajasthan Royals lost their last match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by nine wickets. They have played six matches so far, winning two and losing four.

DC vs RR IPL 2025 Top Captaincy Picks

KL Rahul (DC)

KL Rahul did not perform well in the last match, but he is still in good form overall. He has scored 200 runs in four matches so far this season. His best performances include an unbeaten 93 and a 77. With this kind of form, he can be a good choice for captaincy.

Kuldeep Yadav (DC)

Kuldeep Yadav has been in great form this season, taking 10 wickets in five matches so far. In the last game, he picked up two wickets. He has already taken three two-wicket hauls and one three-wicket haul. Kuldeep has managed to take wickets in every match he has played, making him a consistent performer for his team.

Yashaswi Jaiswal (RR)

Yashasvi Jaiswal has found some form in the last few games. He has scored two half centuries in his last three matches and looked confident at the crease. In the previous match, he scored 75 runs. Based on his recent performances, Jaiswal can be a good captaincy option from the Rajasthan Royals side.

ALSO READ:

DC vs RR IPL 2025 Differential Picks

Mukesh Kumar (DC)

Mukesh Kumar can be a smart differential pick for this match, as he has been selected by only 14.46 percent of fantasy users. He has taken three wickets in his last three matches, picking up at least one wicket in each game. If he manages to grab a wicket or two in the upcoming match, he can earn you some valuable points.

Karun Nair (DC)

Karun Nair can be another good differential pick for this match. He has been selected by 44.41 percent of users. In his first match of the season, he played a brilliant knock, scoring 89 runs off just 40 balls. If he continues this form, he can be a valuable player in your fantasy team.

DC vs RR IPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Ashutosh Sharma (DC)

Ashutosh Sharma can be avoided as he bats lower down the order.

DC vs RR IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

To get predicted playing XIs, pitch report, and Dream11 fantasy teams for this match, check out our DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.