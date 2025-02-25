Top Captaincy Picks For DEL-W vs GJ-W Dream11 Prediction Today: WPL 2025 Match 10 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Match 10 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 will feature Delhi Capitals Women and Gujarat Giants Women taking on each other at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Delhi Capitals Women lost their last match by 33 runs. They have played four matches so far, winning two and losing two.

Gujarat Giants Women lost their last match against Mumbai Indians by five wickets. They have played three matches so far, winning one and losing two.

DEL-W vs GJ-W WPL 2025 Top Captaincy Options

Ashleigh Gardner (GG-W)

Ashleigh Gardner is a strong captaincy choice as she can make an impact with both, bat and ball.

She has scored 141 runs and taken four wickets in the tournament so far.

Annabel Sutherland (DEL-W)

Annabel Sutherland has scored 78 runs in four matches.

She has also made an impact with the ball, taking five wickets.

Jess Jonassen (DEL-W)

Jess Jonassen took four wickets in the last match.

She can also make an impact with the bat.

DEL-W vs GJ-W WPL 2025 Differential Picks

Arundhati Reddy (DEL-W)

Arundhati Reddy can be a differential pick for this match.

She has taken four wickets in four matches, including two in the last game.

Harleen Deol (GJ-W)

Harleen Deol has been picked by only 39% of fantasy teams.

She has scored 66 runs in her last two matches. She has taken four wickets in four matches, including two in the last contest.

DEL-W vs GJ-W WPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Sayali Satghare (GJ-W)

Sayali Satghare can be avoided for this match.

DEL-W vs GJ-W WPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

