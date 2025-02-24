DEL-W vs GJ-W Dream11 Prediction Today, WPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 10 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 10 of the WPL 2025 between Delhi Capitals Women and Gujarat Giants Women.
Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals Women will be up against each other in Match 10 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Delhi Capitals have played four games in the season, winning two and losing as many. In their previous game, they lost to UP Warriorz from a strong position. Jemimah Rodrigues scored a fighting fifty while chasing 178 but had no support from the end side of the pitch.
Gujarat Giants are at the bottom of the table with one win from three games. They suffered a five-wicket defeat against Mumbai Indians in the last game. Batters could only post 120 and Kashvee Gautam’s 2 for 15 in three wasn’t enough to make a game out of it.
Delhi Capitals Women: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Sarah Bryce (wk), Niki Prasad, Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy.
Gujarat Giants Women: Beth Mooney (wk), Phoebe Litchfield, D Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Deandra Dottin, Simran Shaikh, Harleen Deol, Sayali Satghare, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Tanuja Kanwar.
Pitches in Bengaluru have favoured batters over the years with not much help for bowlers. The venue has hosted 13 matches in the WPL, with the average batting first score reading 155. The teams will look to bowl first as eight out of 13 matches were won by the chasing side.
The weather is expected to be partly cloudy but with no threat of rain. The temperature should hover around 22 degrees Celsius.
Meg Lanning (DEL-W)
Shafali Verma (DEL-W)
Beth Mooney (GJ-W)
Ash Gardner (GJ-W)
Annabel Sutherland (DEL-W)
Marizanne Kapp (DEL-W)
Dayalan Hemalatha (GJ-W)
Delhi Capitals haven’t been at their best but still have a stronger side on paper. They have multiple game-changers compared to Gujarat Giants’ dependency on Ash Gardner. Expect Delhi Capitals Women to win this clash.
