fantasy-cricket
Last updated: February 24, 2025

DEL-W vs GJ-W Dream11 Prediction Today, WPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 10 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

Fantasy tips for Match 10 of the WPL 2025 between Delhi Capitals Women and Gujarat Giants Women.

Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals Women will be up against each other in Match 10 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. 

Delhi Capitals have played four games in the season, winning two and losing as many. In their previous game, they lost to UP Warriorz from a strong position. Jemimah Rodrigues scored a fighting fifty while chasing 178 but had no support from the end side of the pitch.

Gujarat Giants are at the bottom of the table with one win from three games. They suffered a five-wicket defeat against Mumbai Indians in the last game. Batters could only post 120 and Kashvee Gautam’s 2 for 15 in three wasn’t enough to make a game out of it.

DEL-W vs GJ-W: Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals Women: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Sarah Bryce (wk), Niki Prasad, Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy.

Gujarat Giants Women: Beth Mooney (wk), Phoebe Litchfield, D Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Deandra Dottin, Simran Shaikh, Harleen Deol, Sayali Satghare, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Tanuja Kanwar.

DEL-W vs GJ-W: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Pitches in Bengaluru have favoured batters over the years with not much help for bowlers. The venue has hosted 13 matches in the WPL, with the average batting first score reading 155. The teams will look to bowl first as eight out of 13 matches were won by the chasing side.  

The weather is expected to be partly cloudy but with no threat of rain. The temperature should hover around 22 degrees Celsius. 

ALSO READ:

Top Player Picks for DEL-W vs GJ-W Dream11 Prediction

Meg Lanning (DEL-W)

  • Meg Lanning was terrific in the third game, making 69 off 49 deliveries against UP Warriorz. 
  • Lanning has amassed 782 runs in the WPL at an average of 39, with seven half-centuries.

Shafali Verma (DEL-W)

  • The destructive opening batter has 654 runs in the WPL at an average of 33 while striking at 164.
  • Shafali struggled to get going in the previous game but remains a top fantasy option.

Beth Mooney (GJ-W) 

  • Beth Mooney failed in the last two games but had made a fifty in the opening game. 
  • She has 342 runs in the league at an average of 38, with four half-centuries. 

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for DEL-W vs GJ-W Dream11 Prediction

Ash Gardner (GJ-W) 

  • Ash Gardner has been magnificent in the tournament, collecting 141 runs and four scalps. 
  • She has made 465 runs in the WPL at a strike rate of 140 while picking up 21 wickets with her off-spin bowling.

Annabel Sutherland (DEL-W)

  • Annabel Sutherland has picked five wickets and scored 78 runs in the season. 
  • Sutherland’s all-round skill set and batting position make her a good captaincy option.

Marizanne Kapp (DEL-W) 

  • Marizanne Kapp seemed to be back at her best in the previous game, claiming 2 for 18 in four overs. 
  • She has 306 runs in the WPL at an average of 31 and has taken 23 wickets at 6.17 economy.

DEL-W vs GJ-W Player to Avoid

Dayalan Hemalatha (GJ-W)

  • Dayalan Hemalatha has managed 13 runs from three innings at number three and can be avoided. 

Grand League Team for DEL-W vs GJ-W Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for DEL-W vs GJ-W Dream11 Prediction 

DEL-W vs GJ-W Dream11 Prediction

Delhi Capitals haven’t been at their best but still have a stronger side on paper. They have multiple game-changers compared to Gujarat Giants’ dependency on Ash Gardner. Expect Delhi Capitals Women to win this clash.

DEL-W vs GJ-W Predictions
Delhi Capitals Women
Gujarat Giants Women
WPL 2025

