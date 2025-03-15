Top Captaincy Picks for DEL-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Prediction Today: WPL 2025 Final Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Top captaincy candidates for the WPL 2025 final between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians.

Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will leave all on the line when they face off in the final of WPL 2025. The match will be hosted at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

The Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals reached the final with a top-of-the-table finish for the third season in a row. They would be hoping for a different outcome as they eye their maiden title.

Mumbai Indians finished second in the league stage by a narrow margin. They then smashed Gujarat Giants by 47 runs to reach their second WPL final. Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Amelia Kerr were the stars in their victory in the Eliminator.

DEL-W vs MUM-W WPL 2025 Top Captaincy Picks

Nat Sciver-Brunt

The England all-rounder has shown an outrageous consistency in the WPL 2025. Nat Sciver-Brunt has piled on 493 runs from nine innings at an average of 80 and a strike rate of 155. She has hit five half-centuries in the tournament and has claimed nine wickets with the ball.

Hayley Matthews

Hayley Matthews is the leading wicket-taker in the competition. She has taken 17 wickets in nine games at 11.7 balls per wicket. She has also scored 304 runs with three fifties. Matthews averages just 14 with the bat against DC but has taken 10 wickets in seven encounters.

Jess Jonassen

Jess Jonassen has been batting at number three, which makes her a great captaincy pick. She has made 137 runs from five innings with the help of two fifties. Jonassen has picked 11 wickets in the season as well.

DEL-W vs MUM-W WPL 2025 Differential Picks

Amanjot Kaur

Amanjot Kaur has been excellent for Mumbai Indians. She has picked five wickets with her medium-pace bowling and has scored 114 runs. She is selected in only 13% of fantasy teams and can be a good differential pick.

Jemimah Rodrigues

Jemimah Rodrigues is in 17% of the fantasy teams for this game. She has had an underwhelming campaign with only 116 runs but tends to step on the big stage.

DEL-W vs MUM-W WPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Sajeevan Sajana

Sajeevan Sajana bats down the order and has not done much in the season.

Sarah Bryce

Sarah Bryce is a quality wicketkeeper but bats too low in the DC batting line-up.

DEL-W vs MUM-W WPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

