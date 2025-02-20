Top Captaincy Picks For IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today: Champions Trophy 2025 Match 2 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

The second match of the Champions Trophy 2025 will be between India against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Bangladesh, on paper, does not appear to be one of the stronger teams in the competition. Though they possess talented players, they do not have star players in key areas, and that makes it difficult for them to compete at a high level throughout the tournament.

India, however, is among the favourites. They possess a deep and well-balanced team and most recently gained confidence by sweeping England 3-0 in a home series prior to this tournament. The last occasion when these two sides clashed in an ODI was during the 2023 World Cup, where India won by seven wickets.

IND vs BAN Champions Trophy 2025 Top Captaincy Options

Shubman Gill (IND)

Shubman Gill will open the innings and is in excellent form, having scored 259 runs at an average of 86.33 in the three-match series against England.

He has performed well against Bangladesh, scoring 174 runs in two ODI innings, including a fifty and a century.

Gill has played 50 ODIs and has an impressive average of 60.16.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (BAN)

Mehidy Hasan Miraz is a strong choice for captaincy in this match since he can make an impact with both bat and ball.

Against India, he has scored 231 runs in seven innings, averaging 46.20 with a strike rate of 83.39.

With the ball, he has taken seven wickets in as many innings, averaging 43.71 with a strike rate of 46.42.

Hardik Pandya (IND)

Hardik Pandya is a top captaincy pick for this match as he can contribute with both bat and ball.

His bowling will be crucial in Dubai’s conditions as he will be India’s third pacer.

Nearly 11 percent of fantasy players have chosen him as their captain.

ALSO READ:

IND vs BAN Champions Trophy 2025 Differential Picks

Kuldeep Yadav (IND)

Kuldeep Yadav can be a valuable differential pick for this match, with only 17.96 percent selecting him in fantasy teams.

He is effective in the middle overs and has taken three wickets in two matches against Bangladesh in the UAE.

Mahmudullah (BAN)

Picked by only 34.53 percent, Mahmudullah is a player who can make an impact with both bat and ball.

Mustafizur Rahman (BAN)

Mustafizur Rahman can be a valuable pick for this match.

He has taken 25 wickets in 12 matches against India but has been selected by only 31.77 percent.

IND vs BAN Champions Trophy 2025 Players to Avoid

Jaker Ali (BAN)

Jaker Ali may not have much impact as he will bat lower in the order, so he can be left out for this game.

IND vs BAN Champions Trophy 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

To get predicted playing XIs, pitch report and Dream11 fantasy teams for this match, check out our IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.