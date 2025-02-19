IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, Champions Trophy 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 2 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Bangladesh will face India in the second match of the Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai. This will be the first encounter of both teams in the competition.

Bangladesh are among the weakest sides in the competition on paper. While they have a few quality players, they don’t really stand out in any department and will find it arduous to compete throughout the tournament.

Meanwhile, India will enter another tournament as favourites. They have a well-rounded unit and had three games to fine-tune their preparations before the Champions Trophy 2025.

IND vs BAN: Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

IND vs BAN: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

India will play games on fresh pitches, so the deck should be nice for batting. Speedsters might get some early help in the second innings, but the batters should enjoy overall. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 270 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 24°C, with mostly cloudy, is forecast.

Also Read:

Top Player Picks for IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

Rohit Sharma (IND):

Rohit Sharma has 786 runs at an average of 56.14 and a strike rate of 97.27 in 17 ODI innings against Bangladesh. He also has three fifties and as many centuries against them.

Rohit Sharma has 317 runs at an average of 105.66 and a strike rate of 93.51 in five ODI innings in Dubai. He also has two fifties and a century here.

Axar Patel (IND):

Axar Patel will contribute with both bat and ball. His recent form has been good.

Axar Patel’s last five scores: 13, 41*, 52, 3 & 18. Axar Patel’s previous five figures: 2/22, 0/32, 1/38, 0/41 & 1/32.

Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN):

Mushfiqur Rahim has 703 runs at an average of 31.95 and a strike rate of 73.68 in 25 ODI innings against India. He also has three fifties and a century against them.

Mushfiqur Rahim has 170 runs at an average of 56.66 and a strike rate of 83.33 in three innings in Dubai. He also has a century here.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

Shubman Gill (IND):

Shubman Gill will open the innings. He has been in amazing form and will enjoy batting in Dubai.

Shubman Gill has 174 runs in two ODI innings against Bangladesh. He also has one fifty and a century against them.

Hardik Pandya (IND):

Hardik Pandya is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Hardik Pandya’s bowling value will be relatively high in Dubai. He has been in fine form with the willow.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (BAN):

Mehidy Hasan Miraz is another popular captaincy option for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz has 231 runs at an average of 46.20 and a strike rate of 83.39 in seven innings against India. He also has seven wickets at an average of 43.71 and a strike rate of 46.42 in seven innings against them.

IND vs BAN Player to Avoid

Jaker Ali (BAN):

Jaker Ali might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

Quality-wise, there’s no comparison between the two sides. India are a far superior unit, with most bases covered. However, even if they miss those big guns, ODI is Bangladesh’s best format. Still, India should start the competition on a winning note.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.