Top Captaincy Picks For IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction
fantasy-cricket
Last updated: March 1, 2025

Top Captaincy Picks For IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today: Champions Trophy 2025 Match 12 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Top Captaincy Picks For IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

Match 12 of the Champions Trophy 2025 will take place between India and New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium on March 2.

India won their last match against Pakistan by six wickets. They have won both of their group-stage games so far.

New Zealand defeated Bangladesh by five wickets in their previous match. They have also won both of their group-stage games.

Both teams have qualified for the semi-finals, but the winner of this match will determine who finishes at the top of the group.

IND vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 Top Captaincy Options

Shubman Gill (IND)

  • Shubman Gill has scored 147 runs in two matches in this tournament.
  • Against New Zealand, he has scored 590 runs in 10 matches.

Michael Bracewell (NZ)

  • Michael Bracewell has taken five wickets in two matches, including four in the last game.
  • He can also contribute with the bat lower down the order.

Virat Kohli (IND)

  • Virat Kohli is a strong choice for captaincy or vice-captaincy in this match.
  • He scored an unbeaten 100 in the last game.

ALSO READ:

IND vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 Differential Picks

Harshit Rana (IND)

  • Harshit Rana has been selected by only 29.96% of players.
  • He has taken four wickets in two matches.

Mitchell Santner (NZ)

  • Mitchell Santner has been selected by 29.61% of players.
  • He has taken three wickets in two matches.

IND vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 Players to Avoid

KL Rahul (IND)

  • KL Rahul bats down the order so he can be avoided for this match.

IND vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

To get predicted playing XIs, pitch report, and Dream11 fantasy teams for this match, check out our IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction.

