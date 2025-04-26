News
KKR vs PBKS top captaincy picks for match no. 44 of the IPL 2025.
fantasy-cricket
Last updated: April 26, 2025

Top Captaincy Picks for KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 44 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

Top captaincy candidates for the IPL 2025 Match 44 between KKR and PBKS.

KKR vs PBKS top captaincy picks for match no. 44 of the IPL 2025.

The reigning champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match no. 44 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The home side KKR will be desperate to win when they take the field at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. 

KKR have won only three games in the season and have lost five times. They are coming off a 39-run defeat in the previous game against Gujarat Titans. Chasing 199, KKR didn’t get a good start and were stuck in the middle overs. Ajinkya Rahane top scored with a fifty but it wasn’t enough. 

Punjab Kings have five wins and three losses in eight games this season. They lost their previous game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets. PBKS had put on 62 runs in the powerplay but then suffered a collapse, managing only 157 in 20 overs.

KKR vs PBKS IPL 2025 Top Captaincy Picks 

Shreyas Iyer 

Shreyas Iyer has amassed 263 runs from eight innings this season at an average of 44 while striking at 185. He has registered three half centuries in the competition. Shreyas had single-digit scores in the last three games but you can expect him to bounce back. 

Sunil Narine 

Sunil Narine’s all-round ability makes him a good captaincy option. He has scored 147 runs across seven innings at a strike rate of 177. He has also taken seven wickets at an economy of 7.60, with best figures of 3 for 13. 

Ajinkya Rahane 

Ajinkya Rahane has been the best batter for KKR this season. He has accumulated 271 runs at an average of nearly 39 and strike rate of 146. Rahane has hit three half centuries in the tournament. With that form on his side, he can be a good captaincy option. 

KKR vs PBKS IPL 2025 Differential Picks

Josh Inglis 

Josh Inglis has looked in good touch but hasn’t managed a big score yet. He has the ability to go big, and his batting position makes him a good pick. He is part of only around 25% of the fantasy teams. 

Rahmanullah Gurbaz 

With only 26% ownership for this game, Rahmanullah Gurbaz can be a good differential pick. He will have a tough task against PBKS new ball bowlers but if he gets through that, there’ll be plenty of runs. 

ALSO READ: 

KKR vs PBKS IPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Ramandeep Singh 

Ramandeep Singh bats too low in the KKR batting line-up, which reduces his fantasy value. He has also not been in good form. It is better to leave him out. 

Shashank Singh

Shashank Singh bats at number 6-7, and usually doesn’t get much time in the middle. You can avoid him for this game. 

KKR vs PBKS IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

To get predicted playing XIs, pitch report and Dream11 fantasy teams for this match, check out our KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
KKR vs PBKS Predictions
Kolkata Knight Riders
Punjab Kings

