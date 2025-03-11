News
Top Captaincy Picks For MUM-W vs BLR-W Dream11 Prediction
fantasy-cricket
Last updated: March 11, 2025

Top Captaincy Picks For MUM-W vs BLR-W Dream11 Prediction Today: WPL 2025 Match 20 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Top Captaincy Picks For MUM-W vs BLR-W Dream11 Prediction

Match 20 Of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 will feature Mumbai Indians Women taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians won their last match against Gujarat Giants by nine runs. With five wins and two losses from seven matches, they are currently placed second on the points table.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru lost their match against UP Warriorz by 12 runs. With just two wins and five losses in seven games, they are now out of the playoff race.

MUM-W vs BLR-W WPL 2025 Top Captaincy Options

Natalie Sciver Brunt (MUM-W)

  • Nat Sciver-Brunt has scored 347 runs in seven matches this season.
  • She has also taken eight wickets so far.

Hayley Matthews (MUM-W)

  • Hayley Matthews has scored 208 runs and taken 12 wickets in seven matches this season.
  • In the last match, she scored 27 runs and picked up three wickets.

Ellyse Perry (BLR-W)

  • Ellyse Perry has scored 323 runs in seven matches so far.
  • She has hit four half-centuries in this tournament.

Amelia Kerr (MUM-W)

  • Amelia Kerr has taken 13 wickets in seven matches this season.
  • She picked up three wickets in the last match.

ALSO READ:

MUM-W vs BLR-W WPL 2025 Differential Picks

Sneh Rana (BLR-W)

  • Sneh Rana can be a good differential pick for this match.
  • She scored 26 runs in the last game and has taken three wickets so far this season.

Amanjot Kaur (MUM-W)

  • Amanjot Kaur has taken five wickets in six innings so far.
  • She has also scored 97 runs in five innings while batting lower down the order.

MUM-W vs BLR-W WPL 2025 Players to Avoid

G Kamalini (MUM-W)

  • G Kamalini can be avoided for this match.

MUM-W vs BLR-W WPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

To get predicted playing XIs, pitch report, and Dream11 fantasy teams for this match, check out our MUM-W vs BLR-W Dream11 Prediction.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Fantasy Cricket
Fantasy Cricket Team
Fantasy Cricket Tips
MUM-W vs BLR-W Dream11 Prediction
Mumbai Indians Women
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women
Top Captaincy Picks For MUM-W vs BLR-W Dream11 Prediction
WPL
WPL 2025

