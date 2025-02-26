Top Captaincy Picks For MUM-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction Today: WPL 2025 Match 11 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Match 11 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 will feature Mumbai Indians Women and UP Warriorz Women taking on each other at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Mumbai Indians Women won their last match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women by four wickets. So far, they have played three matches, winning two and losing one.

UP Warriorz won their last match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a thrilling super over by four runs. They have played four matches so far, winning two and losing two.

MUM-W vs UP-W WPL 2025 Top Captaincy Options

Nat Sciver-Brunt (MUM-W)

Nat Sciver-Brunt has scored 179 runs in three matches.

She has also taken four wickets, making her a strong all-round option.

Sophie Ecclestone (UP-W)

Sophie Ecclestone starred against RCB with a 33-run knock.

She has also taken three wickets in four matches so far.

Hayley Matthews (MUM-W)

Hayley Matthews has taken six wickets in three matches.

She is yet to perform with the bat but opens for MI and can be expected to contribute.

Chinelle Henry (UP-W)

Chinelle Henry has scored 103 runs in three matches.

She has also taken two wickets.

MUM-W vs UP-W WPL 2025 Differential Picks

Shweta Sehrawat (UP-W)

Shweta Sehrawat has been picked by only 23.35% of fantasy teams so far.

She has scored 95 runs in four matches.

Amanjot Kaur (MUM-W)

Amanjot Kaur has been picked by only 43% so far.

She has scored 41 runs in three matches and taken four wickets, including three in the last match.

MUM-W vs UP-W WPL 2025 Players to Avoid

G Kamalini (MUM-W)

G Kamalini can be avoided for this match.

MUM-W vs UP-W WPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

