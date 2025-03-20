Top Captaincy Picks for NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today: 3rd T20I Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Top captaincy candidates for the 3rd T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan.

It’s a must-win game for Pakistan as they take on New Zealand in the third T20I at Eden Park in Auckland. The hosts are leading the five-match series by 2-0 and will be looking to secure it.

The second match in Dunedin was reduced to a 15-over contest due to rain. NZ did a decent job to restrict Pakistan to 135/9 with four of their bowlers picking two wickets each. Salman Agha was the top scorer for the visitors with 46 off 28 balls.

Chasing the target, NZ openers obliterated the Pakistan bowlers in the powerplay. Tim Seifert made 45 off 22 balls while Finn Allen mashed 38 runs in 16 deliveries.

NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I Top Captaincy Picks

Finn Allen

Finn Allen scored 29 off 17 in the series opener and backed it up with 38 off 16 in the previous game. He is amongst the most brutal strikers of the ball and can be a good captaincy option. Allen enjoys playing at Eden Park, having scored 454 runs at 38 average and 193 strike rate.

Tim Seifert

Tim Seifert doesn’t have a great record at this venue but is coming on the back of good form. He struck 44 runs in 29 deliveries in the first game and won the Player of the Match award for his 45 off 22 in the previous outing.

Salman Agha

Salman Agha is one of the popular captaincy options for this game. He was excellent in the previous game, scoring 46 runs in 28 balls. He is the best-equipped batter in the Pakistan line-up and can chip in with the ball as well.

NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I Differential Picks

Mark Chapman

Mark Chapman is part of only 21% of fantasy teams for this game. He has over 1,600 runs to his credit in T20I cricket, with one century and eight half-centuries.

Michael Bracewell

Michael Bracewell’s ownership for this game has dropped to 40% after a couple of quiet games. Given his all-round ability, he can be a good differential pick.

ALSO READ:

NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I Players to Avoid

Hasan Nawaz

Hasan Nawaz has three ducks in the last four T20 innings. With his form and alien conditions, you can leave him out.

Mitchell Hay

Mitchell Hay averages just 18 in T20Is and bats down the order. His fantasy potential isn’t high and he can be avoided.

NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I Dream11 Fantasy Team

To get predicted playing XIs, pitch report, and Dream11 fantasy teams for this match, check out our NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.