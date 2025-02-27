Top Captaincy Picks For PAK vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today: Champions Trophy 2025 Match 9 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Pakistan and Bangladesh will meet in a dead rubber in Rawalpindi for Match 9 of the Champions Trophy 2025. Both teams haven’t opened their account yet.

Pakistan suffered a defeat against India by six wickets. Their batting hasn’t clicked yet, even if there have been flashes of brilliance. The story has been the same in the bowling department.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh seem underprepared for this tournament. They have been outplayed in both matches, even if they did well in patches. Other teams have proved to be too strong.

PAK vs BAN Champions Trophy 2025 Top Captaincy Options

Babar Azam (PAK):

Babar Azam will enjoy batting against a weak bowling attack of Bangladesh. The track will suit him.

Babar Azam has made 335 runs at an average of 83.75 and a strike rate of 101.82 in five ODI innings in Rawalpindi. He also has two fifties and a century here.

Mohammad Rizwan (PAK):

Mohammad Rizwan is among the most consistent batters in this team. He will bat at No.4 and can score big.

Mohammad Rizwan has struck 173 runs at an average of 57.66 and a strike rate of 93.01 in five ODI innings against Bangladesh. He also has two fifties against them.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (BAN):

Mehidy Hasan Miraz will contribute with both bat and ball. He has been batting up in the order, increasing his batting value.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz has seven wickets at 24.14 runs apiece in four ODI outings against Pakistan.

PAK vs BAN Champions Trophy 2025 Differential Picks

Imam-ul-Haq (PAK):

Bangladesh’s bowling attack will suit Imam-ul-Haq. He always scores against such opponents.

Imam-ul-Haq averages 87 and has two fifties and a century in three ODI innings against Bangladesh. It won’t be surprising if he scores big again.

Nahid Rana (BAN):

Nahid Rana will get some extra zip off the surface in Rawalpindi. That means he can trouble Pakistani batters, who have obvious weaknesses against high pace.

Nahid Rana has previously played two Test matches in Rawalpindi, where he did reasonably well. He can snare a few wickets.

PAK vs BAN Champions Trophy 2025 Players to Avoid

Rishad Hossain (BAN):

Rishad Hossain won’t get enough assistance off the deck. Further, Pakistani batters haven’t attacked spinners in the middle overs this tournament.

Pakistani batters are slightly better vs spin and won’t give enough opportunities to Rishad. Hence, he might not be as effective.

PAK vs BAN Champions Trophy 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

