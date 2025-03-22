Top Captaincy Picks for SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 2 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Top captaincy candidates for the IPL 2025 Match 2 between SRH and RR.

The second match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 features Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) taking on each other. They will meet at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal in Hyderabad.

SRH were the runners-up in IPL 2024 after losing to Kolkata Knight Riders in the final. In the league stage, they came second with nine wins in 14 games. The Sunrisers retained a strong core ahead of the mega auction and added some quality names to their roster.

Rajasthan Royals finished third in the league stage last year. They then beat RCB in the Eliminator but lost to SRH in Qualifier 2. RR have brought in the likes of Jofra Archer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, and Fazalhaq Farooqi for this season.

SRH vs RR IPL 2025 Top Captaincy Picks

Travis Head

Travis Head had a magnificent IPL season last year. He scored 567 runs in the tournament, averaging 40.50 at a strike rate of 191. Head smashed one century and four half-centuries in the season. He has been in the best phase of his career.

Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma is in the form of his life. The left-hand batter struck 279 runs from five innings against England recently. He blasted 135 off 54 in one of the games. Sharma had a superb IPL 2024 season, with 484 runs at 32 average and 204 strike rate.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal had a 600-run IPL season in 2023 but struggled with form last year. Jaiswal is one of the best batters in the country and he should enjoy batting on the Hyderabad surface.

SRH vs RR IPL 2025 Differential Picks

Harshal Patel

Harshal Patel was the top wicket-taker in the previous edition. He snared 24 wickets in the season at a strike rate of 12.2. Harshal is part of only 21% of the fantasy teams.

Nitish Rana

Nitish Rana could be a good differential pick with only 14% ownership. He is likely to bat at number three for RR and could get a good score.

Maheesh Theekshana

The Sri Lankan spinner will be crucial in this match with SRH having three left-hand batters in their top four. He is in 7% of the fantasy teams and can be a great differential pick.

SRH vs RR IPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Shimron Hetmyer

Shimron Hetmyer will bat down the order and might not get enough time in the middle. He hasn’t been in great form with only two 30+ scores in his last nine innings.

SRH vs RR IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

