Top Captaincy Picks For UP-W vs BLR-W Dream11 Prediction Today: WPL 2025 Match 18 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Match 18 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 will feature UP Warriorz Women taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

UP Warriorz Women lost their last match to Mumbai Indians Women by six wickets. They have won two out of seven matches and lost five.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women lost their last match to Delhi Capitals Women by nine wickets. They have won two matches and lost four out of six.

UP-W vs BLR-W WPL 2025 Top Captaincy Options

Ellyse Perry (BLR-W)

Ellyse Perry has scored 295 runs in six matches.

She has registered four half-centuries.

Grace Harris (UP-W)

Grace Harris has scored 124 runs in seven matches.

She has also taken eight wickets.

Sophie Ecclestone (UP-W)

Sophie Ecclestone has taken six wickets in seven matches.

She can also contribute with the bat lower down the order.

UP-W vs BLR-W WPL 2025 Differential Picks

Kranti Goud (UP-W)

Kranti Goud has been picked by 11.79% of users so far.

She has taken six wickets in seven matches.

Sneh Rana (BLR-W)

Sneh Rana can be a differential pick.

She has taken three wickets in three matches.

UP-W vs BLR-W WPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Uma Chetry (UP-W)

Uma Chetry can be avoided for this match.

UP-W vs BLR-W WPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

