Top Captaincy Picks For PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today: Champions Trophy 2025 Match 1 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

The Champions Trophy 2025 is set to kick off with a clash between Pakistan and New Zealand. The Group A contest will take place at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The hosts Pakistan are the defending champions, having won the Champions Trophy in 2017. They would be hoping to repeat the glory under a new captain Mohammad Rizwan.

New Zealand are coming into this tournament with a tri-series victory, where they won all three games. In the final, they defeated Pakistan by five wickets.

PAK vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 Top Captaincy Options

Kane Williamson

The New Zealand stalwart has an excellent record in the fifty-over format. Kane Williamson has over 7000 runs in ODIs at an average of 49.54, including 14 hundreds and 46 fifties. In the recent tri-series, he made a fifty and 133 not-out.

Salman Agha

Salman Agha has recently hit a century and a couple of 40s in the tri-series, which has elevated his stocks. He is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Agha has an average of 46 in ODIs while picking 16 wickets with the ball.

Mohammad Rizwan

Primarily batting at number four, Mohammad Rizwan has done an excellent job for Pakistan in the fifty-over format. He has scored 391 runs in the last 10 innings at an average of 65.

PAK vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 Differential Picks

Tom Latham

Tom Latham is one of the better players of spin and adept at handling these conditions. He scored a fifty in the last ODI and is picked by only around 9% fantasy players.

Will O’Rourke

The NZ speedster picked 4 for 43 in the tri-series final against Pakistan. He has the speed and can be a great pick. Only 19% of the Dream11 fantasy teams have picked him for this game.

Naseem Shah

The Pakistan speedster had a better outing in the tri-series final, picking 2 for 43. With only around 20% fantasy ownership, he could be a good differential pick.

PAK vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 Players to Avoid

Abrar Ahmed

Abrar Ahmed has conceded 130 runs in the last two ODIs at this venue and picked only one wicket. You can avoid him.

Haris Rauf

Haris Rauf is coming back from an injury and can be avoided.

PAK vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

