UP-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Prediction Today, WPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 16 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 16 of the WPL 2025 between UP Warriorz Women and Mumbai Indians Women.

Match 16 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 will witness UP Warriorz taking on Mumbai Indians at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The Warriorz are at the bottom of the league with four points from six games while Mumbai Indians are third with six points in their five games.

Deepti Sharma’s side lost the previous game against Gujarat Giants by a heavy margin of 81 runs. Their bowlers were taken apart by Beth Mooney before the batting unit collapsed badly.

Mumbai Indians also took a hit to their net run rate in the last game, losing to Delhi Capitals by nine wickets. They could get only 123 runs on the board, which Delhi mowed down with 33 balls to spare.

UP-W vs MUM-W: Probable Playing XIs

UP Warriorz Women: Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Georgia Voll, Vrinda Dinesh, Deepti Sharma (c), Shweta Sehrawat, Chinelle Henry, Uma Chetry (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Saima Thakor, Kranti Goud.

Mumbai Indians Women: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia.

UP-W vs MUM-W: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The first game played at Lucknow this season saw the first innings score of 186 runs. But the venue is known for pitches which offer a significant amount of assistance for bowlers. With the chasing team winning 12 out of 15 games this tournament, you can expect the toss-winner to bowl first.

The weather is expected to be clear for this game with the temperature around 18 degrees Celsius.

Top Player Picks for UP-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Prediction

Amelia Kerr (MUM-W)

The leg-spinner has taken five wickets in the WPL 2025 at an economy of 6.38.

Though not at her best, Amelia is a top-class all-rounder.

Chinelle Henry (UP-W)

Chinelle Henry has made 138 runs from five innings this season at an incredible strike rate of 209.

She has also taken three wickets and her all-round skill set makes her a good fantasy pick.

Sophie Ecclestone (UP-W)

Ecclestone has an excellent record in the WPL, picking 31 wickets from 22 games at 6.60 economy.

The left-arm orthodox spinner should be effective at this venue.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for UP-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Prediction

Nat Sciver-Brunt (MUM-W)

Nat Sciver-Brunt has smashed 272 runs in the ongoing season at a strike rate of 147, including three fifties.

She has also claimed seven wickets with her seam bowling.

Hayley Matthews (MUM-W)

Hayley Matthews hasn’t been at her best with the bat, scoring only one fifty but remains a top pick.

She has taken seven wickets with her off-spin, with best figures of 3 for 16.

Grace Harris (UP-W)

Grace Harris smashed 45 off 26 in the previous clash between the two teams.

Opening the innings and bowling regularly makes her a good captaincy option.

UP-W vs MUM-W Player to Avoid

Yastika Bhatia (MUM-W)

Yastika Bhatia has scored just 38 runs in five innings and can be avoided.

Grand League Team for UP-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for UP-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Prediction

UP-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Prediction

On paper, Mumbai Indians are a much better side compared to UP Warriorz, who have lost four out of six games. MI Women boast of a stronger bowling attack and top-quality batters. They also lead the head-to-head record by 4-2. Expect Mumbai Indians to come out on top in this game.

