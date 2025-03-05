UP-W vs MUM-W Dream11 Prediction Today, WPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 16 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 16 of the WPL 2025 between UP Warriorz Women and Mumbai Indians Women.
Match 16 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 will witness UP Warriorz taking on Mumbai Indians at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The Warriorz are at the bottom of the league with four points from six games while Mumbai Indians are third with six points in their five games.
Deepti Sharma’s side lost the previous game against Gujarat Giants by a heavy margin of 81 runs. Their bowlers were taken apart by Beth Mooney before the batting unit collapsed badly.
Mumbai Indians also took a hit to their net run rate in the last game, losing to Delhi Capitals by nine wickets. They could get only 123 runs on the board, which Delhi mowed down with 33 balls to spare.
UP Warriorz Women: Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Georgia Voll, Vrinda Dinesh, Deepti Sharma (c), Shweta Sehrawat, Chinelle Henry, Uma Chetry (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Saima Thakor, Kranti Goud.
Mumbai Indians Women: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia.
The first game played at Lucknow this season saw the first innings score of 186 runs. But the venue is known for pitches which offer a significant amount of assistance for bowlers. With the chasing team winning 12 out of 15 games this tournament, you can expect the toss-winner to bowl first.
The weather is expected to be clear for this game with the temperature around 18 degrees Celsius.
Amelia Kerr (MUM-W)
Chinelle Henry (UP-W)
Sophie Ecclestone (UP-W)
Nat Sciver-Brunt (MUM-W)
Hayley Matthews (MUM-W)
Grace Harris (UP-W)
Yastika Bhatia (MUM-W)
On paper, Mumbai Indians are a much better side compared to UP Warriorz, who have lost four out of six games. MI Women boast of a stronger bowling attack and top-quality batters. They also lead the head-to-head record by 4-2. Expect Mumbai Indians to come out on top in this game.
