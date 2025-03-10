WIM vs SAM Dream11 Prediction Today, IMLT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 14 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Match No.14 of the International Masters League T20 2025 will be played between West Indies Masters and South Africa Masters at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.
West Indies Masters lost their last match against India Masters by seven runs. They have won two out of the four matches they have played so far.
South Africa Masters lost their last match against the Australia Masters by 137 runs. They have managed just one win and lost three games in their four matches so far.
West Indies Masters: Dwayne Smith, Kirk Edwards, Lendl Simmons, Brian Lara (c), William Perkins (wk), Jonathan Carter, Narsingh Deonarine, Ashley Nurse, Jerome Taylor, Tino Best, Sulieman Benn.
South Africa Masters: Hashim Amla, Henry Davids, Jacques Kallis (c), Richard Levi, Alviro Petersen, Jonty Rhodes, Garnett Kruger, Dane Vilas (wk), Ryan McLaren, Thandi Tshabalala, Vernon Philander.
The pitch in Raipur is expected to be good for batting. The ball should come nicely onto the bat, making it easier for batters to play their shots. The team winning the toss is likely to choose to bat first and aim for a big total.
The temperature is expected to be around 31°C and the weather forecast shows no chances of rain.
Based on the results and squads of both teams so far, West Indies Masters look stronger than South Africa Masters and might have an edge in this match.
