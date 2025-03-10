WIM vs SAM Dream11 Prediction Today, IMLT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 14 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Match No.14 of the International Masters League T20 2025 will be played between West Indies Masters and South Africa Masters at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

West Indies Masters lost their last match against India Masters by seven runs. They have won two out of the four matches they have played so far.

South Africa Masters lost their last match against the Australia Masters by 137 runs. They have managed just one win and lost three games in their four matches so far.

WIM vs SAM: Probable Playing XIs

West Indies Masters: Dwayne Smith, Kirk Edwards, Lendl Simmons, Brian Lara (c), William Perkins (wk), Jonathan Carter, Narsingh Deonarine, Ashley Nurse, Jerome Taylor, Tino Best, Sulieman Benn.

South Africa Masters: Hashim Amla, Henry Davids, Jacques Kallis (c), Richard Levi, Alviro Petersen, Jonty Rhodes, Garnett Kruger, Dane Vilas (wk), Ryan McLaren, Thandi Tshabalala, Vernon Philander.

WIM vs SAM: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch in Raipur is expected to be good for batting. The ball should come nicely onto the bat, making it easier for batters to play their shots. The team winning the toss is likely to choose to bat first and aim for a big total.

The temperature is expected to be around 31°C and the weather forecast shows no chances of rain.

ALSO READ:

Top Player Picks for WIM vs SAM Dream11 Prediction

Ashley Nurse (WIM)

Ashley Nurse has taken seven wickets in four matches.

He can also contribute with the bat lower down the order.

William Perkins (WIM)

William Perkins opens the innings for the West Indies Masters.

He scored 52 runs in the last match.

Alviro Petersen (SAM)

Alviro Petersen scored 28 runs and took a wicket in the last match.

In the first match, he scored 56 runs.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for WIM vs SAM Dream11 Prediction

Lendl Simmons (WIM)

Lendl Simmons has scored 169 runs in three matches so far.

His scores include 38, an unbeaten 37, and an unbeaten 94.

Dwayne Smith (WIM)

Dwayne Smith has scored 214 runs in four matches so far.

He played a brilliant knock of 79 runs in his last match.

Hashim Amla (SAM)

Hashim Amla has scored 197 runs in four matches so far.

In his last two innings, he made 30 and an unbeaten 82.

WIM vs SAM Player to Avoid

Dane Vilas (SAM)

Dan Vilas can be avoided for this match.

Grand League Team for WIM vs SAM Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for WIM vs SAM Dream11 Prediction

WIM vs SAM Dream11 Prediction

Based on the results and squads of both teams so far, West Indies Masters look stronger than South Africa Masters and might have an edge in this match.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.