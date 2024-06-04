ENG vs SCO Prediction, Match 6, T20 World Cup 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, England vs Scotland Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

ENG vs SCO Prediction: Although Scotland has been performing exceptionally well in T20Is, they will face their toughest challenge yet against the English batting lineup. It is highly unlikely that Scotland will triumph over the reigning World Champions. Moreover, the inclusion of Jofra Archer has strengthened England's bowling attack, giving England a significant advantage to kick off their campaign with a victory.

ENG vs SCO Prediction: Match Details

Tournament: T20 World Cup 2024

Match: England vs Scotland

Date: June 4, 2024

Time: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Kensington Oval, Barbados

ENG vs SCO Match Preview

England cricket team will enter the 2024 T20 World Cup as the defending champions. Under the leadership of Jos Buttler, the team boasts a mix of talented young players and seasoned veterans, poised to challenge their opponents with an aggressive style of play. Jofra Archer is also set to make his highly anticipated return after a long injury hiatus, while Harry Brook and Will Jacks have the potential to be key players.

Scotland, which did not qualify for the previous 2024 T20 World Cup, has secured a spot this time with the tournament's expansion to 20 teams. Despite being in a competitive group with teams like England, Namibia, Australia, and Oman, Scotland will aim to seize this opportunity and make a significant impact.

Probable ENG vs SCO Playing XI

ENG probable Playing XI

Phil Salt Jos Buttler (c & wk) Will Jacks Jonny Bairstow Harry Brook Moeen Ali Liam Livingstone Adil Rashid Chris Jordan Jofra Archer Mark Wood.

SCO probable Playing XI

George Munsey Ollie Hairs Michael Jones Richie Berrington (c) Matthew Cross (wk) Michael Leask Chris Greaves Mark Watt Christopher Sole Safyaan Sharif Bradley Currie.

Venue and Pitch

Kennington Oval pitch is popularly known as the fastest pitch in West Indies and due to overcast conditions, pacers will gain a massive advantage. However, since it’s a day game, the track might slightly be on the slower side.

Weather Updates

The maximum temperature is expected to be around 29°C with slight chances of rain and thunderstorms in the forecast.

Top Players for AFG vs UGA Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Will Jacks: Will Jacks will contribute with both bat and ball. Jacks will bat in the top order and will bowl at least a couple of overs. His bowling value will increase in Barbados.

Chris Jordan: Chris Jordan will bowl in different phases, increasing his probability of taking wickets. He can make several inroads against a slightly weaker batting unit.

Mark Watt: Mark Watt is accurate with his lines and lengths and England batters have struggled against left-arm orthodox previously. He can also contribute with a few wickets.

Top Captaincy picks

Phil Salt: Phil Salt is a popular captaincy option for this game. Salt will open the innings and is in great form. He can score big.

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Buttler will open the innings and is known to play long innings. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

Players to avoid

Jonny Bairstow - Jonny Bairstow hasn't looked in good form of late and hence can be excluded from this game.

Michael Jones: Michael Jones might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

ENG vs SCO Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

ENG vs SCO Match Prediction

Although Scotland has been performing exceptionally well in T20Is, they will face their toughest challenge yet against the English batting lineup. It is highly unlikely that Scotland will triumph over the reigning World Champions. Moreover, the inclusion of Jofra Archer has strengthened England's bowling attack, giving England a significant advantage to kick off their campaign with a victory.

