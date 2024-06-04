NED vs NEP Prediction, Match 7, T20 World Cup 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, Netherlands vs Nepal Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

NED vs NEP Prediction: While both teams are capable enough to defeat the other side, looking at the recent form alongside team composition, Netherlands is expected to seal this enthralling clash.

NED vs NEP Prediction: Match Details

Tournament: T20 World Cup 2024

Match: Netherlands vs Nepal

Date: June 4, 2024

Time: 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas

NED vs NEP Match Preview

The upcoming game provides both teams with a crucial opportunity to get some points in the group of death with the other three teams being South Africa, Bangladesh and South Africa. The Netherlands enter the tournament after a disappointing tri-series loss to Scotland and Ireland in May. However, they recently secured a victory in their T20 World Cup warm-up game against Sri Lanka, winning by 20 runs.

Conversely, Nepal faced a setback even before the tournament began, as their key bowler, Sandeep Lamichhane, had his US visa application denied for the second time. Now, Rohit Paudel and his team must strategize and focus on reversing their losing streak after their recent loss in their warm-up game to Canada.

Probable NED vs NEP Playing XI

NED probable Playing XI

Max O'Dowd Michael Levitt Vikramjit Singh Scott Edwards (c & wk) Teja Nidamanuru Bas de Leede Sybrand Engelbrecht Logan van Beek Aryan Dutt Paul van Meekeren Vivian Kingma.

NEP probable Playing XI

Kushal Bhurtel Aasif Sheikh (wk) Anil Sah Kushal Malla Rohit Paudel (c) Dipendra Singh Airee Gulsan Jha Sompal Kami Karan KC Lalit Rajbanshi Abinash Bohara

Venue and Pitch

The Grand Prairie Stadium is unlike the typical USA pitches, this wicket helps the batters more than the bowlers. The average first-innings score in Dallas has been 183. Expect a decent batting track, with some new ball help for speedsters.

Weather Updates

The maximum temperature is expected to be around 28°C with partly cloudy skies.

ALSO READ: 'It's a nightmare': Fans worries ahead of IND vs PAK on New York pitch after Sri Lanka registers lowest-ever T20I score at same venue

Top Players for NED vs NEP Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Logan van Beek: Logan van Beek will also contribute with both bat and ball. Logan’s bowling form has been decent. He can fetch handsome points. Michael Levitt: Michael Levitt will open the innings and has done well. His recent form has been decent. Karan KC: Karan KC will bowl his spell and has done well against Netherlands previously. His recent form has been decent.

Top Captaincy picks

Bas de Leede: Bas de Leede is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Bas will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has been decent. He will fetch ample points. Dipendra Singh Airee: Dipendra Singh Airee is another popular captaincy option for this game. Dipendra will contribute with both bat and ball. He is a consistent performer.

Players to avoid

Lalit Rajbanshi - Lalit Rajbanshi might not get too many opportunities and hence can be excluded from this game.

Vivian Kingma - Vivian Kingma might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

NED vs NEP Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

ALSO READ: Sunil Gavaskar wants this youngster to bat at No.3 for India in T20 World Cup 2024

NED vs NEP Match Prediction

While both teams are capable enough to defeat the other side, looking at the recent form along team composition, Netherlands is expected to win this enthralling clash.

Telegram GroupJoin Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.