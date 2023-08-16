SOB vs BPH Dream11 Prediction, The Hundred 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, The Hundred Men's Competition

SOB vs BPH Dream11 Prediction: Both teams have been inconsistent at times this season. However, Birmingham Phoenix have a better set of batters and might win their second consecutive game.

SOB vs BPH Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

The Hundred 2023

Match

Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix

Date

16 August 2023

Time

11:00 PM IST

SOB vs BPH Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Finn Allen’s last five scores: 31, 13, 10, 21 & 28.

Devon Conway made 34 runs in his only innings against Birmingham Phoenix.

Devon Conway has 53 runs in three innings at Southampton.

Devon Conway’s last five scores: 35*, 0, 15, 4 & 16.

Leus du Plooy was dismissed on a score of 1 in his only innings against Birmingham Phoenix.

Leus du Plooy has 76 runs at a strike rate of 124.59 at Southampton in The Hundred.

Leus du Plooy’s last five scores: 17*, 28, 18, 29 & 8.

Joe Weatherley’s last five scores: 8*, 63*, 25, 29* & 10*.

Tim David has 26 runs in two innings against Birmingham Phoenix.

Tim David’s last five scores: 1*, 40, 2, 5 & 10*.

James Fuller took a solitary wicket in his only innings against Birmingham Phoenix.

James Fuller’s last five figures: 0/6, 0/39, 0/26, 0/18 & 2/23.

George Garton’s last five figures: 3/8, 0/39, 1/19, 1/17 & 1/25.

George Garton took a solitary wicket in three innings against Birmingham Phoenix.

Craig Overton took a solitary wicket in his only innings against Birmingham Phoenix.

Craig Overton’s last five figures: 2/19, 0/23, 2/41, 2/33 & 1/30.

Tymal Mills has 2 wickets in three innings against Birmingham Phoenix.

Will Smeed has 103 runs in two innings against Southern Brave.

Will Smeed’s last five scores: 6, 10, 8, 21 & 5.

Ben Duckett has 100 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 133.33 against Southern Brave.

Jamie Smith’s last five scores: 60, 11, 15, 13 & 19.

Liam Livingstone has 135 runs at a strike rate of 162.65 in three innings against Southern Brave. He also has a solitary wicket in two innings against Southern Brave.

Liam Livingstone’s last five scores: 3, 28, 27, 7 & 11.

Moeen Ali has 53 runs at a strike rate of 117.77 in three innings against Southern Brave. He also has a solitary wicket in three innings against Southern Brave.

Moeen Ali’s last five scores: 33, 17, 1, 12 & 10.

Moeen Ali’s last five figures: 0/23, 1/15, 3/16, 1/30 & 1/32.

Dan Mousley has 43 runs in six innings in The Hundred.

Chris Benjamin has 40 runs in two innings against Southern Brave.

Benny Howell scored 20 runs in his only innings against Southern Brave. He also has 2 wickets in three innings against Southern Brave.

Benny Howell’s last five figures: 1/16, 2/16, 3/21, 0/12 & 1/15.

Adam Milne has 5 wickets in two innings against Southern Brave.

Adam Milne’s last five figures: 2/18, 0/23, 2/33, 0/31 & 2/37.

Kane Richardson took 3 wickets in his only innings against Southern Brave.

Kane Richardson’s last five figures: 4/32, 0/11, 0/33, 2/20 & 2/49.

SOB vs BPH Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The track in Southampton in the previous game was good for batting, as Northern Superchargers breached the 200-run mark while batting first. A similar surface can again be expected for this rubber. A total of around 155 can be defended.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 15°C is forecasted, with very little chance of rain.

SOB vs BPH Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Southern Brave: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), James Vince, Leus du Plooy (c), Joe Weatherley, Tim David, James Fuller, Rehan Ahmed, Craig Overton, Matthew Fisher/George Garton, Tymal Mills.

Birmingham Phoenix: Will Smeed, Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali (c), Liam Livingstone, Jamie Smith (wk), Dan Mousley, Chris Benjamin, Benny Howell (c), Chris Woakes, Adam Milne, Kane Richardson.

SOB vs BPH Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Devon Conway: Devon Conway showed good signs in the last game after going through a run of low scores. He is known for his consistency in all the formats and can be a good choice for the captaincy role in this game.

Craig Overton: Craig Overton is a huge asset for Southern Brave with the new ball. He provides early breakthroughs to his team more often than not. Hence, Overton can be a decent captaincy choice for this game.

Benny Howell: Benny Howell is among the most popular and safe choices for the captaincy position. He is an all-rounder who provides value with both bat and ball.

SOB vs BPH Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Rehan Ahmed: Rehan Ahmed has been picked up by less than 8% of users as of now, making him a good differential pick. He is a shrewd bowler who can scalp a few crucial wickets with his variations. Rehan has 3 wickets in two innings at this venue this season.

Will Smeed: Will Smeed has been selected by less than 7% of people as of now. He can be a dangerous batter on his day and has also amassed a century against Southern Brave earlier.

Also Read:

Injury cuts short Prithvi Shaw's Northamptonshire stint

England star reverses retirement ahead of World Cup; IPL star misses out in shock omission

'Have found myself in a state of contribution' - Ashwin reflects on sacking for WTC final

SOB vs BPH Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Joe Weatherley: Joe Weatherley might bat low and won’t bowl much, either. He can be dropped for this game.

SOB vs BPH Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If SOB bat first:

Complete the team with Tim David, Chris Woakes and Rehan Ahmed.

If BPH bat first:

Complete the team with Ben Duckett, Craig Overton and Kane Richardson.

SOB vs BPH Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If SOB bat first:

Complete the team with Finn Allen, Moeen Ali and Rehan Ahmed.

If BPH bat first:

Complete the team with three of Will Smeed, Ben Duckett, Tim David and Kane Richardson.

SOB vs BPH Dream11 Prediction

Both teams have been inconsistent at times this season. However, Birmingham Phoenix have a better set of batters and might win their second consecutive game.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.