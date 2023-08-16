SOB-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Prediction, The Hundred 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, The Hundred Women

SOB-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Prediction: Considering the current form and the team on paper, SOB-W should win this match against BPH-W.

SOB-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

The Hundred Women 2023

Match

Southern Brave Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women

Date

16th August 2023

Time

7:30 PM IST

SOB-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

SOB-W are currently placed second in the points table with four wins out of the 5 games they have played in the tournament so far.

BPH-W, on the other side, yet to win a game from their five outings in the tournament so far.

Sophie Devine is the only player from BPH-W batting unit to make some significant runs in four outings so far.

Tess Flintoff is one all-round option you must have from the BPH-W squad.

Katie Levick has been their star with the ball with seven wickets with an impressive bowling strike rate of 11.4.

Hannah Baker is another spinner who is making headlines for BPH-W as she is BPH-W’s second best bowler behind Levick with 6 wickets at a strike rate of around 12.

SOB-W’s Mandhana and Bouchier are two batters in the top three of the top scorers’ list at the moment.

Mandhana 185 runs in five games, while Bouchier has been consistent as well with 176 runs in five games.

These two sides have met only once in the past and that game was also played at Rose Bowl in Southampton.

Danelle Wyatt was the top scorer with a 40-ball 69 in the last game between these two sides.

SOB-W chased down 140 with almost 20 balls remaining.

Both Amy Jones and Eve Jones made significant runs while settling up the 140-run target.

Georgia Adams has been one of the biggest points earners in the Hundred this season. She is currently the highest wicket taker in the tournament with 12 wickets and have made runs with the bat as well.

Adams has 4 wickets in two games at Southampton, while Chloe Tryon has 3.

Spin bowlers have been the highest wicket taker at the venue.

Pick at least one team with mostly spinners.

Pick one team with mostly top four batters from both the sides.

SOB-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at Rose Bowl in Southampton showed contrasting behaviors in two games played at the venue. Spinners generally get good assistance from the deck with batters still having enough to score big. Chasing should be the option after winning the toss as it will be an easier task to bat with a score in mind. The first innings score should be around 140.



Weather Report

The sky will remain partly cloudy with no rain predicted during the match time in Southampton.

Team News

There is no major news reported from both sides.

SOB-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Southern Brave Women: Smriti Mandhana, Danni Wyatt, Maia Bouchier, Freya Kemp, Chloe Tryon, Georgia Adams, Maitlan Brown, Rhianna Southby (wk), Kalea Moore, Anya Shrubsole (c), Lauren Bell.

Birmingham Phoenix Women: Sophie Devine, Amy Jones (wk), Erin Burns, Eve Jones (c), Tess Flintoff, Sterre Kalis, Davina Perrin, Issy Wong, Hannah Baker, Emily Arlott, Katie Levick.

SOB-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Smriti Mandhana: Mandhana has been in excellent form this tournament with 185 runs in five games. She is one of the top scorers and should be a strong captaincy choice for this match.

Georgia Adams: Adams has been one of the biggest points earners in the Hundred this season. She is currently the highest wicket taker in the tournament with 12 wickets and have made runs with the bat as well. She is an excellent captaincy option.

Sophie Devine: Devine is the only player from BPH-W batting unit to make some significant runs in four outings so far. Her all-round abilities make her a viable captaincy choice for this match.

SOB-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Lauren Bell: Lauren Bell had a couple of good outings followed by a wicketless game in SOB-W’s last outing. This has affected people’s point of view to the SOB-W bowler and as a result she has been overlooked in the majority of the teams. Therefore, it is advisable to keep her as one of the differential pick for your team as keeping her can make a huge difference to your points tally if the Bell has a good day with the ball.

Eve Jones: Being a top order batter, Eve Jones will always be one of the best differential picks due to her ability to make a difference with the bat at that position. She is yet to make a huge mark to the 2023 season and therefore, has been selected not even 10% of the teams as of writing this.

SOB-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Erin Burns: Erin Burns has the capability to contribute with both bat and ball. However, unfortunately, due to her current poor form, picking her should be avoidable in any of your XIs.

SOB-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If SOB-W bat first

Complete team with three of Wong, Shrubsole, Arlott, E Jones

If BPH-W bat first

Complete team with three of Wyatt, E Jones, Bell, Baker

SOB-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If SOB-W bat first

Complete team with three of Wyatt, E Jones, Kemp, Tryon,

If BPH-W bat first

Complete team with three of Devine, Moore, Shrubsole, Kalis

SOB-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Prediction:

Considering the current form and the team on paper, SOB-W should win this match against BPH-W.