TRT vs MNR Dream11 Prediction, The Hundred 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, The Hundred Men's Competition

TRT vs MNR Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

The Hundred 2023

Match

Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals

Date

17 August 2023

Time

11:00 PM IST

TRT vs MNR Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Dawid Malan has 169 runs at a strike rate of 156.48 in three innings against Manchester Originals.

Dawid Malan in Nottingham in The Hundred: 235 runs, 187 balls, 26.11 avg & 125.67 SR.

Dawid Malan’s last five scores: 10, 1, 6, 11 & 8*.

Alex Hales has 65 runs in three innings against Manchester Originals.

Alex Hales in Nottingham in The Hundred: 271 runs, 192 balls, 30.11 avg & 141.15 SR.

Alex Hales’ last five scores: 4, 15, 29, 9 & 39.

Joe Root’s scores in The Hundred this season: 14, 72* & 4.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore has 64 runs in three innings against Manchester Originals.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore in Nottingham in The Hundred: 89 runs, 74 balls, 12.71 SR & 120.27 SR.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore’s last five scores: 6, 33, 15, 4 & 19.

Colin Munro has 16 runs in two innings against Manchester Originals.

Colin Munro in Nottingham in The Hundred: 218 runs, 130 balls, 54.50 avg & 167.69 SR.

Samit Patel has 44 runs in two innings against Manchester Originals in The Hundred.

Samit Patel in Nottingham in The Hundred: 64 runs, 40 balls, 32 avg & 160 SR.

Samit Patel’s last five scores: 16, 39*, 2, 1 & 3.

Samit Patel in Nottingham in The Hundred: 9 wickets, 19.11 avg, 15.56 SR & 7.37 economy rate.

Daniel Sams has 13 runs in two innings against Manchester Originals. He also has a solitary wicket in two innings against Manchester Originals.

Daniel Sams’ last five scores: 17, 32, 27, 0* & 8.

Daniel Sams in Nottingham in The Hundred: 61 runs, 33 balls, 20.33 avg & 184.85 SR.

Daniel Sams in Nottingham in The Hundred: 6 wickets, 30 avg, 17.67 SR & 10.19 economy rate.

Lewis Gregory made 17 runs in his only innings against Manchester Originals.

Lewis Gregory in Nottingham in The Hundred: 6 wickets, 15 avg, 11.67 SR & 7.71 economy rate.

Lewis Gregory’s last five figures: 0/35, 0/19, 0/7, 3/19 & 2/25.

Ish Sodhi’s last five figures: 1/29, 2/29, 3/22, 1/31 & 0/22.

Luke Wood has a solitary wicket in two innings against Manchester Originals.

Luke Wood in Nottingham in The Hundred: 8 wickets, 22.50 avg, 17.25 SR & 7.83 economy rate.

Luke Wood’s last five figures: 0/15, 0/31, 3/23, 1/26 & 1/37.

John Turner’s last five figures: 1/22, 1/28, 2/19, 3/15 & 0/2.

Phil Salt has 96 runs at a strike rate of 139.13 against Trent Rockets in The Hundred.

Phil Salt’s last five scores: 4, 2, 2, 21 & 0.

Jos Buttler made 41 runs in his only innings against Trent Rockets.

Jos Buttler’s last five scores: 2, 23, 43, 62 & 37*.

Laurie Evans has 39 runs in three innings against Trent Rockets.

Laurie Evans’ last five scores: 41, 5, 21, 1 & 0.

Paul Walter has 2 wickets in two innings against Trent Rockets.

Paul Walter’s last five scores: 22, 4, 13, 2 & 6.

Paul Walter’s last five figures: 1/26, 1/39, 1/16, 0/13 & 3/29.

Ashton Turner made 26 runs in his only innings against Trent Rockets.

Ashton Turner’s last five scores: 8, 13, 21, 16* & 1*.

Jamie Overton’s last five scores: 83*, 37, 22, 2* & 11.

Usama Mir’s last five figures: 4/19, 0/26, 2/27, 0/22 & 2/20.

Tom Hartley has 28 runs in two innings against Trent Rockets.

Tom Hartley has 3 wickets in three innings against Trent Rockets.

Tom Hartley’s last five figures: 1/9, 0/24, 3/13, 1/7 & 0/20.

Ben Raine took a solitary wicket in his only innings against Trent Rockets.

Ben Raine’s last five figures: 0/29, 1/25, 1/17, 1/15 & 4/30.

Joshua Little took 2 wickets in his only innings against Trent Rockets.

Joshua Little’s last five figures: 2/33, 1/38, 2/15, 2/22 & 0/34.

TRT vs MNR Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

A good batting surface in Nottingham can be expected. The teams winning the toss might look to field first. A total of around 155 can be defended with some good bowling.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 15°C is expected, with very little chance of rain.

TRT vs MNR Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Trent Rockets: Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Colin Munro, Joe Root, Samit Patel, Lewis Gregory (c), Daniel Sams, Luke Wood, John Turner, Ish Sodhi.

Manchester Originals: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Phil Salt, Laurie Evans, Max Holden, Ashton Turner, Paul Walter, Jamie Overton, Usama Mir, Tom Hartley, Josh Little, Richard Gleeson.

TRT vs MNR Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Dawid Malan: Dawid Malan might be an out-of-syllabus pick for the captaincy option in this game. His recent form has been terrible, and the move might backfire severely. However, Malan can be risked as a captain in a few grand league teams.

Daniel Sams: Daniel Sams is the most popular option for the captaincy pick in this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball, making him an ideal captaincy material.

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler is another popular captaincy option for this game. He is among the best batters of the tournament and will look to make an impact.

TRT vs MNR Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Dawid Malan: Dawid Malan has surprisingly been picked up by less than 21% of users as of now, making him a fine differential pick. He has done reasonably well against Manchester Originals, but his recent form has been abysmal. The southpaw would be raring to turn the tables.

Josh Tongue: Josh Tongue bowled reasonably well in the previous game. He is a skilful bowler who can trouble the batters with his accuracy. Tongue can be a game-changer in the team.

TRT vs MNR Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Lewis Gregory: Lewis Gregory bats in the lower order and might not bowl much, either. Hence, he can be dropped for this game.

TRT vs MNR Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If TRT bat first:

Complete the team with Colin Munro, Laurie Evans and Tom Hartley.

If MNR bat first:

Complete the team with Phil Salt, Joe Root and Ben Raine.

TRT vs MNR Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If TRT bat first:

Complete the team with three of Dawid Malan, Colin Munro, Laurie Evans and Tom Hartley.

If MNR bat first:

Complete the team with Ashton Turner, Usama Mir and Ish Sodhi.

TRT vs MNR Dream11 Prediction

Both teams have a good set of players and are coming on the back of victories in their previous rubber. However, Trent Rockets have a better batting unit and will have the advantage of playing at home. Hence, the Rockets might register their second consecutive win.

